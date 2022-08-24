5 Roblox games that fans of Code Geass should check out

Roblox is well-known for its range of gaming alternatives as well as the distinctiveness of each game it offers. It contains games for every inclination, age group, and genre. Speaking of genres, the 2006 release of the multi-genre anime series Code Geass by Ichiro Okouchi and Goro Taniguchi is a well-known example.

The series revolves around Japan, now called Area 11, which was conquered by the Holy Empire of Britannia. The Empire used Knightmares (powerful destructive robotic weapons) to keep control. But there is someone who will stand up to fight against the empire to put an end to the injustice faced by the innocent locals.

The article below will let readers know about some of the coolest games Roblox has to offer, which Code Geass fans should definitely try out. The games are thrilling, adventurous, full of mysteries, and enjoyable like the series.

5 Roblox games like Light Bulb, Nightmare Mines, and more for Code Geass fans

1) Roblox Roses

Clockwork Entertainment created a fantastic game called Roblox Roses in 2017. This single-player game is described by the developers on the official sites as follows:

"While shooting for a film contest, your friend Max got lost in a 1940s asylum. He never made it back out. You have to find him."

There are currently three chapters in the game, with a playtime of around 25 minutes. Interestingly, while more chapters are promised to arrive soon, users can enjoy the available ones and have fun in this adventurous experience. The title requires a good computer/device to run properly.

This game is paid access, which means that players get the entire game when they buy it and will never need to pay to unlock more content. Playing Roses will remind players of the same fear and anxiety the Black Prince was feeling while standing up for his country in the series.

The title has had millions of visits so far and readers who haven’t heard of the title should definitely check it out at least once.

2) Roblox Light Bulb

A horror experience created by Zeekerss in 2015 called Roblox Light Bulb will be perfect for fans of Code Geass. It will bring out the same thrills and suspense among the players that they experience when watching the anime series.

Light Bulb is an intense psychological thriller with a top-down perspective. Players will need to escape the maze before they are caught by it. They will also have to stay out of the dark, maintain silence, and try not to get lost while they're on their way to the exit. There will be multiple ways as they fight for their survival. The only way to save themselves is to run, hide, and turn on the lights.

The developers have also recommended that users wear headphones while playing to get a better experience. It is also a single-player game and has been nominated for Best Single-Player Game of 2016.

It has had millions of visits so far and many players love this creation very much. Those who haven’t heard of it are definitely missing a lot.

3) Roblox Nightmare Mines

Roblox Nightmare Mines is a multiplayer title and was created by Darkbutters in 2010. As the name suggests, this is a horror experience and can be played with nine members connected to a single server.

The game has a beautiful story, which involves the largest mining plant in the world, inaugurated by the ROBLOXian administration in 1988. Later, in 2006, they came upon some solid, black items. Nothing like it has ever been seen before by anyone. They found more of it, and until the management gave the order to modify it and use it as a potential new source of fuel, they left it alone.

Rather than obeying management's orders, the miners started to alter things and changed it to a peculiar brownish tone that resembled a 20-day-old body in texture.

To stop the reproduction of man-eating monsters, players must move to the mining facility's Sanctum. The pandemic should not take control as humanity is now nearing annihilation. Is it possible to escape Nightmare Mines?

The title is as interesting as the story and has various captivating puzzles, enjoyable gameplay, continuous suspense, and looks good for its age. All Code Geass fans should check out this game at least once and experience the thrill while escaping the mine.

4) Roblox The Rake: Remastered

The Rake: Remastered is a horror survival game that was created by RZVV in 2018, and is amongst the most played titles on the platform. The multiplayer experience can be played with up to eight members connected to a single server.

The Rake: Remastered has had a huge fan following with more than 85 million visits within the past few years.

The game lurks through the forest at night searching for victims to stalk, hunt and slay. Players will have to find items or upgrade their inventory with the gained points in the shop. It was recently updated and is now also available on mobile and Xbox, for which the controls are:

Sprint: Shift (L)/ T(L).

Settings: Z/ D-pad down.

Premium members get a 25 points bonus of at the beginning and 10% extra total points per night. The question is does the user have the dedication to survive the night like the Black Prince had while standing up for his people, like in Code Geass? Check out this fantastic game to take on the challenge and be as courageous as the prince.

5) Roblox Mother: The Promised Neverland

Tower of Generations created Mother: The Promised Neverland in 2020 and it turned out to be one of the most-played horror survival games on the platform. It has had over 38 million visits so far and can be played with 20 members connected to a single server.

Mother: The Promised Neverland is a round-based game based off the anime/manga Yakusoku no Nebārando (The Promised Neverland). The objective for players is to escape the plant, try not to become demon food, and make sure that the children grow safe and happy, so that they can become quality food for demons.

The rules of the game are pretty simple, where the roles of the kid are to simply act like an NPC, get quests by talking repeatedly with the same NPC, unlock recipes by reading books, and escape (Press “W” to run). On the other hand, the mother’s role is to simply identify the players and write their names at night.

This is the most recommended and must-try game on the entire list, especially for Code Geass fans, and they should immediately try this epic and fascinating game to check out what the hype is all about.

