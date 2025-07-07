How to play Suitborn

Suitborn is one of the newest spine-chilling experiences on Roblox, plunging players into the shadowy corridors of a kaiju department facility haunted by Godzilla. The game’s premise is simple: survive your night shift without falling victim to the monstrous titan. This survival horror experience is filled with tense hide-and-seek mechanics and cunning AI behavior, all while still being in its early stages.

Whether you’re a fan of kaiju lore or just a horror enthusiast, learning how to navigate this treacherous environment and outsmart Godzilla will be crucial if you hope to survive, and this guide does just that.

A beginner's guide to Suitborn

Getting started

The main lobby in Suitborn (Image via Roblox)

When you first spawn into Suitborn, you’ll find yourself in a dimly lit facility's spawning point along with other Robloxians. The surroundings, be it the Godzilla heads on the sides or the murky atmosphere, hint at the monstrous threat lurking nearby. Here, players must form teams and create lobbies by entering their preferred lobby size.

After the game starts, your character is tasked with patrolling the building and completing routine tasks, but don’t be fooled by the mundane objective. Godzilla prowls the facility, and he’s far smarter than the average Roblox monster. Begin by familiarizing yourself with completing the tutorial, as it will tell you the basics of surviving alone in this Godzilla-haunted facility.

The tutorial screen in Suitborn (Image via Roblox)

The heart of Suitborn lies in its tense cat-and-mouse dynamic. Godzilla is bigger, smarter, and significantly more dangerous than ever before. It sports a larger hitbox, can track you with an improved field of view, and, most alarmingly, has developed the ability to open doors, including closet doors where you can hide. The best part is that the game isn't even out of its alpha stage, and it's already shaping up to be one of the best horror titles on the platform.

Wearing headphones becomes mandatory, as sound plays a critical role in survival. Godzilla can hear you if you’re close, meaning running or bumping into objects can spell disaster. The game encourages a stealthy approach: move slowly, time your tasks, and avoid creating unnecessary noise. These tasks often force you out into the open, demanding courage and calculated risk-taking.

The best way to avoid the mighty kaiju is to check the cameras before leaving to complete tasks and go in the direction opposite to it. Experienced players recommend always plotting an escape route and memorizing the map layout to dodge Godzilla’s advances effectively.

Primary gameplay

Gameplay screenshot from Suitborn (Image via Roblox)

The tutorial teaches you that the only safe spot is the office, but the game isn't that forgiving, as the generator runs out of power if you stay in there for too long. But beware, the hallways are where the monstrous titan lurks, and if it spots you, it's game over. Staying out of the office and completing tasks is also bad, as your anxiety level will slowly rise, and once it reaches 100%, Godzilla will come for you.

One way to cheat this is by rushing to the office every time your levels rise above 60 and looking at the cameras so the anxiety levels can reset, and you can get back to your shift. Another way to cheat Godzilla is by hiding in closets, as they are safe areas.

This is what pops up on your screen after you lose all three lives (Image via Roblox)

But movement is crucial — if you stay hidden in one of the closet rooms, your anxiety will eventually catch up, and you will perish. Players have only three lives, and their task completion progress is tracked throughout those lives. They must complete their primary objectives, which are to remove all 10 posters, minimize their anxiety to a minimum, and stay alive till 6:00 AM.

Another key tip to remember is to keep the generator fueled, as time won't pass while the generator isn't powered. It is only after completing all the tasks and making it past 6 am that one can flee the facility and escape this madness.

In-game shop

The in-game shop in Suitborn (Image via Roblox)

Suitborn features an in-game shop that currently offers the Night Vision gamepass. This item can be accessed by clicking the R key on PC and L1 on console after purchasing the gamepass. Your character has tunnel vision in Suitborn, and the torch comes in handy when going into the dark areas of the map. The Night Vision gamepass works similarly to the basic torch, but it is twice as effective.

It offers both better battery life and increased brightness to enhance your survival chances or at least let you meet your doom in style. Players can invest in these goggles to have better vision in the dark and gain the upper hand against the G-man when exploring the vicinity.

Although the shop does not offer many items at the moment, the developers are actively working on adding more useful items that do not break the game by being too overpowered.

FAQs about Suitborn

Is Suitborn suitable for solo players, or is it better with friends?

You can play Suitborn solo, but coordinating with friends can make surviving and completing tasks much easier and more fun.

Can Godzilla open closet doors in Suitborn?

Yes! If it spots you hiding or hears suspicious sounds nearby, it may open closets and lockers, making hiding far riskier than before.

Can Godzilla hear footsteps even if I’m crouching?

Crouching significantly reduces the noise you make, but if you’re too close, Godzilla may still detect you, so stay cautious.

