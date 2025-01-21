How to play Thanos' Prison Run

Thanos' Prison Run is an interesting Roblox title featuring some of the most difficult obstacle courses to beat. In this experience, you play as a prisoner whose sole purpose is to escape the prison building. However, it is not that simple, as you will come across guards from the popular Netflix show Squid Game on various stages. You must not only evade them but also manage to find a way to get past other obstacles.

As a new player, you may have a hard time figuring out how to play this game. To help solve that problem, here's a Thanos' Prison Run guide to help you master the basics and easily complete every stage.

How to play Roblox Thanos' Prison Run (Obby)

Use the vent to start your journey (Image via Roblox)

Upon launching this Roblox title, you will spawn in a locked prison. To start your adventure, you must get out of the prison using a vent on the left side of the room. You can then follow the vent's passage and start with a light obstacle course. Remember, several, not all, stages will feature a vent. So whenever you see one, simply enter it to progress forward.

Trending

Some vents might be locked, but you can unlock them using nearby buttons. While playing a stage, make sure to explore every nook and cranny of the area. There might be items that can aid you in getting past the current stage. For example, on Stage 13, you will have to use a vent on the ceiling to get to the other side. To do so, you can use a ladder that can be found in the Storage Room. Also, the Storage Room is found in the starting area of Stage 13.

Also check: Godzilla X Kong Obby codes

In some stages, the only way to move forward is by defeating its boss. One such task is given on Stage 19 where you must defeat Nam-Gyu The Chef Guard to proceed further. If you notice carefully, there's a Food-Zooka in the kitchen area. You can equip it to cause damage to the guard boss and move to wave 20.

Defeat enemies using the Food-Zooka (Image via Roblox)

Another boss enemy will show up on Stage 23, where you must defeat Young Hee's Mech Doll boss. As soon as you enter this stage, you will automatically equip a Food-Zooka. You can then use it to clear the stage and move a step closer to the 25th and final stage of Thanos' Prison Run.

At the end of the stage, you will find a helicopter that can be escorted to finally finish the game. You can always restart the game and play it on the Hard difficulty setting for a more challenging experience.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How many stages are there in Thanos' Prison Run?

There are a total of 25 Stages filled with exciting obstacle courses in this experience.

Are there any codes for Thanos' Prison Run?

Currently, there are no active codes for this game as the developers haven't issued any.

Are there any microtransactions in Thanos' Prison Run?

Yes, there are microtransactions but they are completely optional.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024