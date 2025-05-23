How to play Troll is a Spinning Tower 404

Troll is a Spinning Tower 404 is another addition to the ever-expanding list of tower obby experiences on Roblox. From the maker of Slap Battle Tower, this game tasks you with reaching the top of the tower while avoiding trolls and deadly obstacles. Each player is given a free White Slap, and they can unlock more with Robux. To complicate matters, buttons can be pressed at regular intervals to hinder the progress of others.

Ad

This guide covers the fundamentals of the game to help beginners with their ascent.

Roblox Troll is a Spinning Tower 404 guide

Overview

Complete the obby while avoiding trolls (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Troll is a Spinning Tower 404 functions like any other troll obby title. While attempting to reach the top, players can disrupt each other's progress by using slaps, pressing buttons that make bricks disappear, and so on. The free White Slap is available after spending 15 minutes in the game but you can skip the timer by using 37 Robux.

Ad

Trending

From the moment you begin, the tower seems endless because of its spiral level layout. A misstep can send you tumbling several levels while losing your HP makes you respawn in the starter area. There are no checkpoints, so the constant threat of a fall and starting from the very beginning is always looming over players.

Controls

Troll buttons in the game (Image via Roblox)

Troll is a Spinning Tower 404's controls reflect the standard keybindings of Roblox games. Movement on PC is with the W, A, S, and D keys and the Spacebar is for jumping. For mobile players, a transparent joystick is provided on the left side of their screen for movement, while the right side has a jump button.

Ad

The tower obby game also features interactable items, accessed by the "E" key for PC players. Mobile users have to long-press the item on their game screen.

Utilizing various items in the game

The Gamepass items (Image via Roblox)

Although the odds are stacked against you in Troll is a Spinning Tower 404, you can buy and use different items to gain a competitive advantage. Their usages have been provided below:

Ad

Coils : You can buy Coils of different colors from the Coin Shop. They let you cover higher distances while jumping.

: You can buy Coils of different colors from the Coin Shop. They let you cover higher distances while jumping. Push : Push a player aside, causing them to fall off a platform.

: Push a player aside, causing them to fall off a platform. Slaps : Obtainable from the Gamepasses section in the lobby, Slaps let you disrupt another's progress. It is especially useful when a mischievous player is bent on making you fall.

: Obtainable from the Gamepasses section in the lobby, Slaps let you disrupt another's progress. It is especially useful when a mischievous player is bent on making you fall. Rainbow Carpet : The Rainbow Carpet costs 399 Robux and gives you the ability to fly.

: The Rainbow Carpet costs 399 Robux and gives you the ability to fly. Admin: Unlocks the administrator commands for the user.

Ad

The Admin item can be purchased with both Coins and Robux. Coins are a rare currency and can only be obtained by completing the main obby.

Secret area in Troll is a Spinning Tower 404

Entrance to the hidden obby area (Image via Roblox)

Players can get a Mini Slap by completing a secret obby in Troll is a Spinning Tower 404. The entrance to the hidden challenge is near the Gamepass items, easily noticeable by a subtle color change in the brick wall. Upon entering the area, you have to jump down to complete the obby.

Ad

The obstacle course consists of disappearing platforms, mini bricks, and killbricks. Any wrong step can send you back to square one.

Also check: Slap Tower 3: A beginner's guide

FAQs

What is the main objective in Roblox Troll is a Spinning Tower 404?

The main objective in this obby game is to climb the spiral tower without falling or taking too much damage.

When can I use the free Slap in Troll is a Spinning Tower 404?

Ad

The starter Slap can be used only after spending 15 minutes. The timer resets after closing the game.

Is Troll is a Spinning Tower 404 free to play?

Yes, the game can be played for free, but it does contain several optional microtransactions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024