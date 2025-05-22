Slap Tower 3: A beginner's guide

Roblox Slap Tower 3 is a platformer experience where the sole objective is to ascend a tower while overcoming different challenges. There are HP-draining bricks, accelerators designed to derail one from their path, and mischievous players ready to troll you. A free Slap Hand is provided to each player, which they can indiscriminately use to disrupt another's progress.

A single slap or misstep in parkour can send you spiraling downwards. There are no checkpoints, so every fall means restarting your arduous climb. The game is purely skill-based, requiring patience and practice, but you can learn more about its intricate mechanics in this guide.

Beginner's guide for Slap Tower 3

Overview

Reach the top of the tower to finish the game (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Slap Tower 3 features challenges that are synonymous with the tower obby genre, such as disappearing platforms, killbricks, and troll buttons at the end of bridges. There are no divisions or levels in the tower, making it a singular structure with curves and narrow platforms. If you fall into the abyss or when your HP drops to zero, you respawn in the starter area.

The controls of Slap Tower 3 are straightforward. PC players can use WASD for movement and the Spacebar to jump. Smartphone users have access to a virtual joystick and a jump button on the right side of the screen. To smack a player, simply equip the Slap Hand and click the screen while facing the target.

Completing the tower obstacle course requires masterful use of the jump button. Additionally, you must maintain a distance from other players as they can get hostile without warning. Using the Slap Hand on them is an option, but they may come back to settle the score with you.

Entering the special area

The special area in the game (Image via Roblox)

Similar to Troll Bomb Tower, Slap Tower 3 features a special area. Its access is limited to those players who have joined the developer's group and liked the game on Roblox. Once you complete the conditions, you can enter the area and get a violet Slap Hand.

Accessing premium features

The different Slap Hands in the game (Image via Roblox)

Slap Tower 3, like its predecessors, offers a range of Slap Hands and premium items that can be purchased from the lobby or the Gamepass Shop. The cost of these items is listed below:

Energy Slap Hand - 299 Robux

- 299 Robux Wind Slap Hand - 299 Robux

- 299 Robux Rainbow Slap Hand - 599 Robux

- 599 Robux Galaxy Slap Hand - 299 Robux

- 299 Robux Time Slap Hand - 299 Robux

- 299 Robux Heart Slap Hand - 299 Robux

- 299 Robux Rainbow Carpet - 749 Robux

- 749 Robux Admin - 1499 Robux

Given that the starter Slap Hand has a cooldown of 15 seconds, you can acquire more from the Gamepass Shop to never run out of them. During a player-versus-player scenario, alternate between the Slap Hands till you land a hit.

Although the game could get intense with the slap-battling scenarios, keep in mind the core objective. Reaching the end of the tower rewards you with a rare Roblox achievement, and you get to sit on a green sofa exclusively available to the Slap Tower Champions.

FAQs

How do I get more Slap Hands in Roblox Slap Tower 3?

You can get more Slap Hands from the Gamepass Shop and by accessing the special area in the game.

What is the cost of Admin in Slap Tower 3?

The Admin item costs 1499 Robux in the game. It gives you access to the admin commands, allowing you to customize your gameplay.

Is Slap Tower 3 free to play?

Yes, this tower obby experience is free and requires no Robux from players.

