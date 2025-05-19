Troll Bomb Tower: A beginner's guide

Roblox Troll Bomb Tower blends platformer action with hot potato scenarios to deliver a fun and competitive experience. At regular intervals, the game selects players in the lobby and hands them ticking bombs. The unlucky ones have to pass the explosives to other players by running into them. The sole objective in the game is to climb the tower while avoiding being trolled by other players.

This beginner's guide will brief you about the challenges and game mechanics in Troll Bomb Tower.

Beginner's guide for Roblox Troll Bomb Tower

Ascending the tower

Avoid trolls and continue progressing (Image via Roblox)

At the beginning of Troll Bomb Tower, a safety circle temporarily envelops your avatar. Players cannot pass bombs or hit you during those few seconds. However, the moment it disappears, you become vulnerable and must remain vigilant of players carrying bombs while making your vertical progress in the tower.

Apart from bombs, other players can hinder your progress by pushing you, pressing buttons that make platforms disappear, and occupying the only spot that lets you progress. Patience, awareness, and skill are key to bypassing these trolling attempts.

When crossing bridges, a useful trick is to use the beams/handles to move forward instead of the platforms. The latter can momentarily disappear, but the beams may remain. You must also avoid keeping your avatar stationary for too long because players with bombs can easily approach you.

Given that the game has no checkpoint system like the Effortless Tower, mistakes during the parkour attempts or a lack of awareness about the proximity of the bomb can be punishing. Losing your HP or falling to the bottom of the tower resets your progress.

Accessing the special area

The special area in Troll Bomb Tower (Image via Roblox)

Instead of making the hard yards, a convenient way to progress in this Roblox tower obby experience is by accessing the special area. It is exclusively available to those players who have upvoted Troll Bomb Tower and joined the developer's Roblox community.

After completing the mentioned prerequisites, you can enter the special area, step onto the white platform, and click "Teleport." It will take you some distance, after which you need to continue your ascent.

Purchasing and utilizing items

Purchase items by using Robux (Image via Roblox)

Purchasing premium in-game items is the best way to get back at the trolls and improve your chances of completing the obstacle course. The list of items and their cost in Troll Bomb Tower is mentioned below:

Huge Bomb (Cost: 149 Robux) - A bomb that can be passed to another player.

A bomb that can be passed to another player. Push Hands (Cost: 249 Robux) - An item used to push players aside.

An item used to push players aside. Rainbow Carpet (Cost: 749 Robux) - Gives you the ability to fly.

Gives you the ability to fly. Admin (Cost: 2499 Robux) - Unlocks access to Admin Mod commands, which can be accessed by pressing the keyboard tab next to the chat box.

Upon reaching the end of the tower and completing the game, you are given a winner's couch, and it is accompanied by a congratulatory message.

FAQs

How to avoid trolls in Roblox Troll Bomb Tower

Players can avoid trolls by using premium in-game items like Rainbow Carpet and Admin. An F2P solution is to restart the game and join a server with fewer players.

What does the Admin item provide in the game?

Purchasing Admin grants you exclusive access to administrator commands, with which you can troll players while making your progress easier.

Does Troll Bomb Tower have an ending?

The game features an ending where the winner can sit on a luxurious couch and interact with premium in-game items.

