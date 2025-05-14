Effortless Tower: A beginner's guide

Roblox Effortless Tower is an obby game that derives its name from the simplistic gameplay and checkpoint system. With just a click, players can teleport to the last spot that they reached while moving up the tower. Moreover, unlike the traditional obby experiences, closing the game doesn't reset one's progress, allowing a player to continue to transcend obstacles without worrying about potential falls.

Given its 'effortless' take on the challenging tower obby genre, there are multiple ways to fast-track your progress. This beginner's guide will provide you with useful tips for finishing Effortless Tower without spending a lot of time.

Beginner's guide for Roblox Effortless Tower

Getting started

There are over 5000 steps in the main obby (Image via Roblox)

Like other experiences in its genre, the objective in Roblox Effortless Tower is to run, parkour, and climb to reach the last platform/Stage. You can jump on platforms by pressing the 'up' icon on mobile or the spacebar on PC. Movement is with the WASD keys on PC, while Roblox mobile users have to use the virtual joystick on the left side of the game screen.

While completing the obby, you'll notice white boards stuck to the platforms. These are checkpoints that enable you to teleport to the spot. Interestingly, the distance between two checkpoints grows as you progress.

Tips to complete the game

Checkpoints in Effortless Tower (Image via Roblox)

Here are some useful strategies and mechanics that you can apply in Roblox Effortless Tower:

Use the Teleport Stages feature : As mentioned before, you can teleport to particular checkpoints by pressing the arrows on the top of the game screen.

: As mentioned before, you can teleport to particular checkpoints by pressing the arrows on the top of the game screen. Accumulate and use Free Skips : A Free Skip helps you instantly advance to the next checkpoint. You get one every 30 minutes, but the timer is reset after you leave the game.

: A Free Skip helps you instantly advance to the next checkpoint. You get one every 30 minutes, but the timer is reset after you leave the game. Grab the group boost : You can join the Twi_1st Games Roblox group to access a special area in the game that teleports you to Stage 300.

: You can join the Twi_1st Games Roblox group to access a special area in the game that teleports you to Stage 300. Alternate between TPP and FPP : During the pole walks, it is advised to use the first-person perspective. Your usual gameplay can be from a third-person perspective.

: During the pole walks, it is advised to use the first-person perspective. Your usual gameplay can be from a third-person perspective. Use premium benefits: The Gamepass Shop features several items that can boost your obby progress, including Speed Coil and Rainbow Carpet. Consider buying them with Robux to complete Stages easily.

For more challenging gameplay, you can use the "Progress Reset" button to delete the saved checkpoints.

Completing the cute doll challenge

The cute doll in Effortless Tower (Image via Roblox)

The cute doll is an item that can be obtained by completing a separate obby in Effortless Tower. The entrance to it can be found below the second platform that leads up to the main obby.

The obstacle course for the cute doll consists of light and dark squares. Those who played the glass bridge in Roblox Squid Game will be familiar with the challenge; one square in front of you is solid, whereas the other is a fake. You have to guess and jump on the correct ones till you reach the NPC that rewards you with the doll.

At the moment, there is a single pattern for completing the obby:

Jump on the first three dark squares.

Jump on the next three light squares.

Jump on the dark square in front of you, and then jump on the next two light squares.

Jump on the next three dark squares.

To finish, jump on the last three light squares.

FAQs

How to get Free Skips in Roblox Effortless Tower

A Free Skip is rewarded for every 30 minutes spent in the game without any interruptions.

What happens when the HP falls to 0?

During the obstacle course, you will find certain platforms that deplete your HP. Once your HP falls to 0, you will respawn in the lobby.

Is Effortless Tower a free-to-play experience?

Yes, this tower obby game is free. However, there are optional microtransactions for speeding up your progress.

