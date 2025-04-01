How to rank up in Ghoul://Re

In Ghoul://Re, ranking up is necessary for the CCGs and Ghouls to progress. Both rival associations have different ranking systems that their respective players must climb by doing certain tasks. Increasing your ranks has certain benefits, such as allowing you to unlock the Kagune or Quinque.

Ad

This guide explains how to check your current rank and rank up in Ghoul://Re as both a CCG and Ghoul.

How to increase your rank in Ghoul://Re

Hanazuki and Saiyo Natsuki NPCs (Image via Roblox)

To increase your current rankings in this Roblox title, you must interact with the following NPCs:

Ad

Trending

If you are a Ghoul, talk to Hanazuki in Anteiku Cafe.

If you are a CCG, talk to Saiyo Natsuki at the CCG headquarters.

Speaking to both of these NPCs will reveal the tasks you must complete to advance to the next rank (scroll down to see all the CCG and Ghoul ranks). Complete the tasks to level up your rank by following the steps below:

Complete Grips : Grips are completed by knocking down an enemy and pressing the B button. Your Grips will increase as you keep on doing these tasks to multiple NPCs or enemies.

: Grips are completed by knocking down an enemy and pressing the B button. Your Grips will increase as you keep on doing these tasks to multiple NPCs or enemies. Attend Events : You need to join the active Events on the map. Find them by pressing the "P" key and accessing the location marker feature.

: You need to join the active Events on the map. Find them by pressing the "P" key and accessing the location marker feature. Collect Events XP : Complete various Events on the map to earn this XP. Killing more NPCs and winning the Event will reward you with more XP.

: Complete various Events on the map to earn this XP. Killing more NPCs and winning the Event will reward you with more XP. Collect XP : You can earn XP by completing missions featured on the Mission Boards of the respective association. The CCG Mission Board is located inside the CCG headquarters. The Ghouls Mission Board is located outside the Anteiku Cafe.

: You can earn XP by completing missions featured on the Mission Boards of the respective association. The CCG Mission Board is located inside the CCG headquarters. The Ghouls Mission Board is located outside the Anteiku Cafe. Collect PD Points: To collect Permadeath Points, compete in Permadeath Events that occur every 10 minutes. Apart from this, PD Points can also be collected from certain events like Birdcage, Invasion, and Turf Wars.

Ad

The Permadeath Event (Image via Roblox // YouTube/@average rogue player)

Also check: All Quinques crafting recipes in Ghoul://Re

Ad

All Ghouls and CCG ranks in Ghoul://Re

Here is a list of all Ghouls and CCG ranks in the game:

All CCG ranks

Special Class Investigator - highest rank

Associate Special Investigator

First Class Investigator

Associate First Class

Semi-Associate First Class

Second Class Investigator

Rank 1 Investigator

Rank 2 Investigator

Rank 3 Investigator - lowest rank

All Ghoul ranks

SSS Rated - highest rank

SS+ Rated

SS Rated

S+ Rated

S Rated

A+ Rated

A Rated

B+ Rated

B Rated

C Rated - lowest rank

Ad

FAQs

What are PD Points in Ghoul://Re?

PD Points refer to Permadeath Points that can be earned by playing Permadeath Events that take place frequently on the map.

Where is Hanazuki in Ghoul://Re?

You can find Hanazuki in one of the rooms in Anteiku Cafe.

When does the Permadeath Event start in Ghoul://Re?

A Permadeath event occurs frequently on the map. You will be notified whenever it is about to start in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024