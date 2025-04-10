How to reach Rank S in Hunters

Ranking up is a part of the primary progression system in Hunters, where you undergo a Rebirth-adjacent Reawakening to raise the level cap and receive stat bonuses. This system takes you from the bottom rung of the Rank ladder, Rank F, to the very pinnacle of power at Rank S. Reaching Rank S is the ultimate goal for any player venturing out to test the limits of their abilities.
Here’s how you can reach Rank S in Hunters.
How Ranking up works in Hunters
Ranking up in Hunters is a progression system tied to the Reawakening feature, which cashes in your levels for increases to your EXP, Luck, and Stat Points per level. Not only does this make the process of reaching higher levels easier, but it also gives you access to a new paradigm of power.
Performing a Reawakening requires you to fulfil the specified level requirement, which you can check in the corresponding tab. Hit the icon with a sparkle on the left to view your current Rank and the level requirement for the next Reawakening.
Currently, you can go from Rank F, the lowest Rank, to Rank S, the highest position of power in the game. No matter the build you choose for this grind, don’t forget to invest points into Vitality as it will dictate how many hits you can take while fighting. With low Vitality, you will drop dead rather quickly, particularly in late-game Dungeons.
Reaching Rank S
Rank S is the final step on the Rank progression ladder, which includes Ranks F, E, D, C, B, and A as its initial steps. Below, you’ll find the level requirements for each of these steps that pave the way to the zenith of Ranks in this experience:
- Rank F: Base Rank
- Rank E: Level 20
- Rank D: Level 40
- Rank C: Level 60
- Rank B: Level 80
- Rank A: Level 100
- Rank S: Level 150
At Rank S, your total stat bonuses will include a 6x EXP boost, a 32x Luck boost, and eight Stat Points per level. These boosts are permanent, so you can take your time while working with them.
FAQs
How to reach Ranks S in Hunters
Reaching Rank S requires you to attain Rank A and raise your level to 150 to perform the final Reawakening.
What are the bonuses for reaching Rank S in Hunters?
Rank S bonuses include a 6x EXP boost, a 32x Luck boost, and eight Stat Points per level.
How to Reawaken in Hunters
Once you achieve the specified level requirement, use the Reawakening menu to raise your Rank and perform a Reawakening.
