How to reach Rank S in Hunters

Ranking up is a part of the primary progression system in Hunters, where you undergo a Rebirth-adjacent Reawakening to raise the level cap and receive stat bonuses. This system takes you from the bottom rung of the Rank ladder, Rank F, to the very pinnacle of power at Rank S. Reaching Rank S is the ultimate goal for any player venturing out to test the limits of their abilities.

Ad

Here’s how you can reach Rank S in Hunters.

How Ranking up works in Hunters

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Ranking up in Hunters is a progression system tied to the Reawakening feature, which cashes in your levels for increases to your EXP, Luck, and Stat Points per level. Not only does this make the process of reaching higher levels easier, but it also gives you access to a new paradigm of power.

Ad

Trending

Performing a Reawakening requires you to fulfil the specified level requirement, which you can check in the corresponding tab. Hit the icon with a sparkle on the left to view your current Rank and the level requirement for the next Reawakening.

Currently, you can go from Rank F, the lowest Rank, to Rank S, the highest position of power in the game. No matter the build you choose for this grind, don’t forget to invest points into Vitality as it will dictate how many hits you can take while fighting. With low Vitality, you will drop dead rather quickly, particularly in late-game Dungeons.

Ad

Also read: The latest codes for Hunters

Reaching Rank S

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Rank S is the final step on the Rank progression ladder, which includes Ranks F, E, D, C, B, and A as its initial steps. Below, you’ll find the level requirements for each of these steps that pave the way to the zenith of Ranks in this experience:

Ad

Rank F: Base Rank

Base Rank Rank E: Level 20

Level 20 Rank D: Level 40

Level 40 Rank C: Level 60

Level 60 Rank B: Level 80

Level 80 Rank A: Level 100

Level 100 Rank S: Level 150

At Rank S, your total stat bonuses will include a 6x EXP boost, a 32x Luck boost, and eight Stat Points per level. These boosts are permanent, so you can take your time while working with them.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to reach Ranks S in Hunters

Ad

Reaching Rank S requires you to attain Rank A and raise your level to 150 to perform the final Reawakening.

What are the bonuses for reaching Rank S in Hunters?

Rank S bonuses include a 6x EXP boost, a 32x Luck boost, and eight Stat Points per level.

How to Reawaken in Hunters

Once you achieve the specified level requirement, use the Reawakening menu to raise your Rank and perform a Reawakening.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024