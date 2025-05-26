How to Rebirth in Untitled Drill Game

In Untitled Drill Game, a core part of the progression system is to perform Rebirths to reset your stats and receive better drill recipes in return. Because of how central it is to your mining journey, understanding the way Rebirths work is essential for your journey in this experience. You must collect the required ores and fulfill the specified mining quota before the option to Rebirth becomes available to you.
Here’s how you can perform Rebirths in Untitled Drill Game.
Performing Rebirths in Untitled Drill Game
Rebirths are a staple of the simulator genre, being the primary method to increase the progression speed for players. This process is a soft restart, sacrificing all of your resources and stats in exchange for a permanent stat bonus.
The extent of what you sacrifice varies from one game to the next. In this experience, you lose cash, items, stats, and drills. Note that the items you place on the field will not disappear — only the items in your inventory will.
Performing Rebirths is a matter of fulfilling two sets of requirements: completing the mining quota and collecting the specified mineral ores. Since the game is all about mining, the former will be completed naturally as you play the game and expand your mining venture. The latter is more about luck than it is about looking in a particular spot or purchasing it.
The gist of this process is that the longer you play, the more prepared you will be for a Rebirth. That said, we recommend performing the process not long after completing the mining quota so as to avoid having to sacrifice too much progress.
Once you’re ready, hit the Rebirth button to the left and press the yellow Rebirth button at the bottom of the dialog box to perform the process. With that, your progress will be reset, and you will unlock a myriad of items after undergoing Rebirth.
About Untitled Drill Game
This experience is all about mining and using various drills to excavate the rarest ores. These ores can be sold for cash, which can then be used to unlock new drill types, mining setups, and more. The game allows you to mine for resources manually or automate the process, having the drills mine ores in your stead.
As you unlock new drill types and find some of the rarest ores in the experience, new mining options will become available to you. Be it through cash unlocks or Rebirths, you can continuously expand your venture and aim to become the richest mining operation in the experience.
FAQs
What are Rebirths in Untitled Drill Game?
Rebirths are a way to unlock better drills and mining items to speed up progress in the game.
What are the requirements to undergo Rebirth in Untitled Drill Game?
You can undergo Rebirth by fulfilling the mining quota and collecting the specified ore types.
Is Untitled Drill Game available for free?
Yes, the game is fully playable for free and doesn’t require any premium payments.
