Playing as a Ghoul in Ghoul://Re allows you to use a special weapon or limb called Kagune to take down your enemies. Not only do they unlock unique moves for you but also help devour players and collect RC. The rarer your Kagune is, the stronger moves you unlock. A Ghoul who constantly likes to be involved in a PvE or PvP battle must have a powerful Kagune.

Ad

Somehow, if you have started your playthrough with a relatively weaker Kagune, you can reroll it. This guide will explain how to reroll Kagune in Ghoul://Re, so you can always customize your character build.

Steps to reroll Kagune in Ghoul://Re

Firstly, almost every activity that you do in this Roblox title costs you something. In this case, you will have to spend 20 Ghoul Points to reroll your current Kagune. To do so, you can follow the steps mentioned below.

Ad

Trending

Spend Ghoul Points to reroll Kagune (Image via Roblox)

While in the game, click on the bag icon next to the camera icon at the top of the screen.

A "Developer Products" window will now appear on the screen.

Next, click on the "Ghoul Point Exchange" button to access a new window.

From here, you can click on the "Kagune Type Reroll" button to spend 20 Ghoul Points and get the job done.

Ad

Remember, the Kagune you will be obtaining is random as they are tied up with a rarity. We have mentioned your chances of obtaining each Kagune below:

Legendary rarity Kagune (3% chance)

Eto

Mayu

Ken

Takizawa

Yomo

Noro

Rare rarity Kagune (11% chance)

Tsukiyama

Yamori

Common rarity Kagune (3% chance)

Wing

Beaked

Nishio

In case you don't have enough Ghoul Points, you can also spend Robux to reroll Kagune in this experience. To do so, access the "Developer Products" using the above steps and spend 99 Robux.

Ad

Also check: All Quinques crafting recipes in Ghoul://Re

How to get Ghoul Points

Mission Board outside the Anteiku Cafe (Image via Roblox | YouTube/@itzvexo )

We have outlined the methods to obtain Ghoul Points in this game below.

Ad

Complete missions: Access the Mission Board from outside the Anteiku Cafe (for Ghouls) or from inside the CCG headquarters (for CCG members) to start and complete a mission.

Complete events: Complete events like Permadeath Event, Birdcage, Invasion, etc., that occur frequently on the map.

Defeat enemies: Defeat and devour your enemies after knocking them down.

Redeem codes: Use the active codes to earn free rewards like Ghoul Points.

FAQs

What is the rarest Kagune in Ghoul://Re?

Ad

As of this writing, Eto, Mayu, Ken, Takizawa, Yomo, and Noro are the rarest Kagunes to get with a 3% chance.

What is the best Kagune in Ghoul://Re?

Takizawa and Ken are two of the best Kagunes to use in this game.

How much Ghoul Points does it cost to reroll Kagune in Ghoul://Re?

It will cost you 20 Ghoul Points to reroll Kagune in this experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024