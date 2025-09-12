How to Skate and do Tricks in The Takeover

The Takeover gives players access to a Skateboard to travel across Tagtown, the hub area of the event. You can use a Skateboard anytime you are in the event hub to reduce travel time between districts. By interacting with certain elements or hitting certain button combinations, you can do Tricks as well. So, there is an element of mastery in play here for those looking to become Skateboard masters.

Ad

Let’s go over how the Skateboard works and the Tricks you can perform while exploring Tagtown.

The basics of Skating and Tricks in The Takeover

Performing a Trick (Image via Roblox)

The Skateboard is a simple vehicle that you can mount at the press of a button. Hit the Q button to mount the Skateboard and skate across the game world. Your movement speed will increase, and you will be able to perform basic Tricks like grinding along the rails without any additional button inputs. Simply move towards the edge of the skating rink, the rails, or onto the various ramps found across Tagtown to trigger them.

Ad

Trending

Once you familiarize yourself with the controls and understand how to maneuver while on the Skateboard, you can move on to Tricks. Tricks are special button combinations that have you perform cool moves with your Skateboard. You can perform four unique moves by pressing the Spacebar button and combining it with another button on the keyboard, as detailed below:

Ollie: Spacebar

Spacebar Kickflip: Spacebar + R

Spacebar + R 360 Shuvit: Spacebar + F

Spacebar + F Treflip: Spacebar + V

These are easy enough to perform, especially if you’ve gotten accustomed to the movement controls. Feel free to combine them in mid-air for unique combinations and show off your sick skills to your friends and fellow Robloxians.

Ad

There is no gameplay benefit to performing Tricks in The Takeover; the mechanic exists purely for fun. You can’t fall off the Skateboard, and there is no penalty or fail state for an incorrectly-performed Trick, either. So, take your time to familiarize yourself with the button combinations and try them out for yourself.

Wondering how to create or join a Crew? This guide will walk you through the Crew creation and management process in The Takeover.

Ad

About The Takeover

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Takeover is a platform-wide Roblox event where Robloxians are tasked with forming Crews and defending their neighborhood from other groups. Combining cooperative and competitive gameplay, this event will test players’ skills by charging them with the defense and expansion of their respective turfs.

Ad

Starting on September 12, 2025, the event will feature 48 different titles as part of its challenges. Each player can complete tasks, earn rewards, and acquire Solo and Crew Cred during the event. The two Cred currencies will make new prizes available to the participants, making it important to balance solo and Crew-focused gameplay strategies.

The event will sunset on September 22, 2025, lasting exactly 10 days.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on The Takeover

How do I mount the Skateboard?

Ad

You can mount the Skateboard by pressing Q on the keyboard.

How do I perform Kickflips on the Skateboard?

You can perform Kickflips by pressing and holding Spacebar and hitting the R key afterward.

How long will The Takeover last?

The event will last 10 days in total, ending on September 22, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025