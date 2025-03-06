How to socket Runes in Rune Slayer

In Rune Slayer, you can use talisman-like items called Runes to boost specific stats, helping you out in combat. You can socket Runes to your gear pieces with the help of a blacksmith in exchange for some cash. Since these can be build-defining stat bonuses, it’s vital to apply them to your equipment to bring its abilities to a new level.

Here’s a guide to Runes and how to socket them to your gear pieces.

Getting Runes in Rune Slayer

The Blacksmith (Image via Roblox)

Runes are reminiscent of Runestones found in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, where you can slot special permanent bonuses to your equipment. These can be slotted to your gear by visiting a blacksmith. The number of Runes you can apply to your equipment can be seen in the circular icons on the Equipment screen.

While Runestones seen in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt can be looted, purchased, or crafted, in Rune Slayer, they are primarily obtainable as enemy loot drops. That said, they are quite abundant in the world, with nearly every enemy type having a chance to reward you with a Rune when defeated.

An alternative way to get Runes is to buy them from a merchant, but these are typically too expensive to be worth the money. You are more likely to get better versions of them by defeating powerful enemies, rendering them obsolete.

Socketing Runes

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Socketing Runes, as mentioned earlier, requires you to enlist the services of the local blacksmith. Nearly every major settlement in the game has one and you can find them in a building marked with an anvil.

Interact with the Blacksmith, pick your armor from the list, and apply the desired Rune to the gear piece. Some of the best equipment in the game has four Rune slots, while others may only offer one.

Since Runes can be quite valuable and provide you with plenty of value in gameplay, we recommend reserving the best ones for the end game. Once your build is ready and you have the best armor, socket the Runes with the highest stats to be ready for the toughest enemies in the game.

FAQs

How to get Runes in Rune Slayer

Runes can be obtained as drops after defeating enemies or purchased from merchants in towns.

How many Rune slots do gear pieces have in Rune Slayer?

Depending on their rarity, gear pieces may have anywhere between one and four Rune slots.

What is the best way to farm Runes in Rune Slayer?

The best way to farm Runes is to defeat enemies found around Lakeshire Cave.

