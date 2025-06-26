How to start Wars in Control Europe

Roblox Control Europe is a grand strategy game that challenges players to use resources and master diplomacy to gain supreme control of Europe. You need to efficiently manage Money and Manpower while organizing conquests on the continent. However, initiating a War is a complex process. You can't simply send troops and expect them to capture a city automatically.

Ad

In this comprehensive guide, you'll learn how to begin Wars and annex countries in Control Europe.

A guide for starting Wars in Roblox Control Europe

Prepare and position your troops

Use Money on Technology upgrades (Image via Roblox)

Troop preparation is crucial before launching an attack in Control Europe. Invest in Technology upgrades to increase their damage, movement, and other attributes. You can upgrade both soldiers and tanks or prioritize a single unit type. Although tanks are the most powerful land units in the game, they demand a lot of Manpower and their upgrades are significantly expensive.

Ad

Trending

After making as many tech upgrades as possible, assemble your forces close to the target city. Ensure that they are sufficient to defeat any enemy troops and capture the city with a siege.

Justify War

"Justify War" is the first step to begin a conflict (Image via Roblox)

To begin hostilities with a Country in Roblox Control Europe, you must first justify the conflict. Here's a quick guide that outlines the process:

Ad

Click on the city that you want to attack. A box will then show the city's name, population, tax income, occupier, and other information.

Tap the red "Justify War" option from the box.

A confirmation window will open on the screen. Hit "Justify" to continue the process.

Your Country will begin justifying a war with the rival Country. The progress will be displayed in the upper right corner.

Once the Justify War progress bar is complete, you can declare war at any time.

Ad

Whenever you justify a war, a server-wide notification is sent. Be prepared for potential retaliation from other nations, especially the rival Country's allies.

Declare War

Declare War to begin your empire expansion (Image via Roblox)

The next and final step to begin capturing the enemy cities is to "Declare War." This option, replacing the "Justify War" option, becomes available once the justification process is complete. You can send your troops to capture more land, while churning out fresh batches to meet any counter-offenses.

Ad

Interestingly, even if you begin a conflict with another Country, they cannot attack and capture your cities until they press the "Justify War" option. This gives the early aggressor an initiative in Control Europe.

Without a War declaration, any troops sent to a tile occupied by a non-allied Country take attrition damage.

Annex the rival Country

Put the strictest terms (Image via Roblox)

You can annex a rival Country after capturing all its cities in Control Europe. The game informs you about the potential annexation the moment you take the last city. Given that the other Country has no option but to submit to your demands, consider putting the strictest terms.

Ad

To begin the annexation, press the Diplomacy tab and click the rival Country's flag. You can then ask for peace in exchange for occupying all their captured land. Additionally, you can demand money or give them war reparations.

Also check: Control Europe: A beginner's guide

FAQs on Control Europe

Do War justifications and declarations cost anything in the game?

Every use of "Justify War" and "Declare War" depletes your Political Power.

Ad

Is it possible to create troops in a captured city?

You cannot create any troops in a captured city until you annex the Country that originally owned it.

Are naval battles available in the game?

Yes, the game features naval battles. However, warships can be created only in a select few cities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024