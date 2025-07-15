How to steal the Treasure and Sink a Ship in Adopt Me

NIn the Adopt Me Sink a Ship minigame, there are two win conditions: sink the other team’s ship or steal two of their Treasure Chests. This leads to two radically different strategies while playing the minigame, which keeps it interesting as you work your way toward victory. Whether one approach is better than the other largely depends on the opposing faction’s game plan, making both strats equally valid.

Ad

Here’s how you can fulfill the two win conditions for the Adopt Me Sink a Ship minigame.

Stealing Treasure Chests in Adopt Me Sink a Ship

Starting the Sink a Ship minigame (Image via Roblox)

Stealing two Treasure Chests is all about looking for the right opportunity to slip past the enemy’s defenses. The idea behind this approach is to sneak onto the enemy’s ship via the open gates, pick up their Chests, and return unharmed. However, if you are spotted along the way, be prepared for retaliation.

Ad

Trending

The success of this approach is all about managing your team’s cannons. If you keep up the pressure with the cannons, the resulting distraction may cause opponents to retaliate in equal measure. In the ensuing chaos, climb aboard their ship and steal their Treasure Chests without any resistance at all.

There is plenty of risk in this approach, particularly if your opponent has grown wise to your strategy. So, carry a scimitar at all times and be ready to fight back if the opposing team spots you. Claim the two Treasure Chests and win the game instantly, cutting their ambitions short.

Ad

Also read: Adopt Me Lure guide

Sinking the enemy ship in Sink a Ship

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Sinking ships is the more straightforward approach of the two win conditions. It’s all about loading the cannons with cannonballs and firing them at the other ship to cause a hull breach. You can view the health meters of both teams’ ships on the bar at the top of the screen.

Ad

If you can manage to rain cannonballs onto the other team quickly enough, their ship will go down in no time at all. The result is a swift end to the match in your favor, earning you plenty of Doubloons for a job well done. Note that you must always remain vigilant of any sneaky players attempting to steal your Treasure Chests, as it will lead to an instant game-over.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ad

FAQs

How can I win in Sink a Ship in Adopt Me?

Either sinking the other team’s ship or stealing two of their Treasure Chests grants you the victory.

What is the reward for completing Sink a Ship in Adopt Me?

Completing Sink a Ship minigame grants you Doubloons based on whether you win or lose.

What are Doubloons used for in Adopt Me?

Doubloons are used to purchase various items from the Summer Festival event shops.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025