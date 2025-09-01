Voyagers is an adventure-survival game by Project Skeptic that involves players exploring islands, looting treasures, and defeating a wide range of enemies. The Kraken is one such enemy that they need to beat to finish the game. It takes typically 50 minutes for a crew of four to complete a run and around 100 minutes to complete it solo.

The Kraken is the boss that only spawns when it is summoned by players, making it obvious for them to defeat it for finishing Voyagers. This article is a detailed guide on how to summon and defeat the Kraken in Voyagers.

How to summon the Kraken in Voyagers

You will need the Cursed Conch to summon the Kraken (Image via RobloxGamerz)

To summon the Kraken in Voyagers, you will need to go to the Mysterious Island marked as ??? on the map; use the Mysterious Compass that spawns with you when you join a game will help. There you'll find the Cursed Compass along with some other loot. The Cursed Compass leads to the Cursed Island, where you will find the Cursed Conch on top of the island in a ritual sanctum.

Note that the player equipping the Cursed Compass will be the only one to see the location of the Cursed Island, so coordinate with your team using the chat. You will also find a wide range of loot, starting from the purple Cursed Weapons to gold. To summon the Kraken, you have to use the Cursed Conch and must be somewhere in the open seas to avoid collision.

How to defeat the Kraken in Voyagers

The Kraken will try to sink the ship, so be prepared to repair it at regular intervals (Image Via Roblox)

On using the Cursed Conch, the Kraken will appear and attack the ship with its four tentacles. It is suggested that you play in a crew of four to kill the creature with ease. Each player can be assigned a tentacle to deal with, maximizing the effort and avoiding risks. Note that someone needs to repair the ship at regular intervals during the battle, so make sure there is sufficient wood to avoid sinking.

You can defeat the Kraken in Voyagers in two ways: using swords or ranged weapons. The ammo in this game is limited and expensive, so make good use of it in the last fight. Upon finishing the ammo, you can jump into the water and melee the Kraken with swords and axes. But be cautious, as the tentacles hitting you will deal good damage. Also, you must make sure to get on the ship when the Kraken lifts the vessel out of the water.

Tips on completing Voyagers

Here are some handy tips on how to complete Roblox Voyagers:

You must find an island as soon as you spawn to cut wood from trees to repair the ship, as sinking it will end the game. The ship will be in a very bad state and will be capable of travelling to just one island. You must save pellets at all costs. Pellets are the ammo for weapons, which can be found on islands and at the Merchant. Being very rare, you must save them for the boss battle. Hunger and Health are two of the most important things you must take care of to survive in the wild seas. Catch fish using the fishing rod and cook them on the stove in the ship's hull to restore hunger and health. Enemies like Pirate Zombies and Black Ghouls will hunt you throughout the game, so look out for them. Pirate Zombies spawn on islands and are easily defeatible using tactics, but the Black Ghouls require more than one player to defeat, as they come in waves and in groups of two.

FAQs on Kraken in Voyagers

Can we kill the Kraken with just melee weapons?

Although not impossible, players should defeat the Kraken with a combo of ranged and melee weapons.

Which is the best weapon to kill the Kraken?

The Cursed Double Barrel is undoubtedly the best weapon in the experience to defeat the Kraken.

Can I kill the Kraken solo?

It is almost impossible to kill the boss alone, as it will require you to attack, dodge, heal, and repair the ship simultaneously.

