How to talk to Tort in Blox Fruits

While playing Blox Fruits, you will come across various NPCs offering their services in exchange for something in return. Most of these NPCs can't be ignored, as a mere interaction with them can change your playthrough. Tort, who resides in the Cafe, Turtle Island, is one such character whom you can't afford to avoid. By interacting with him, you can reroll your race and get access to exclusive buffs and fighting styles.
However, for some reason, several players are unable to progress their conversation with Tort in Blox Fruits. He simply says he's busy, thus shutting down the gates for further interaction. For those curious about the reason, this happens when players don't have enough Fragments to pay Tort for his services. That said, check out this guide to learn how to solve this issue and unlock this NPC for interactions.
How to speak with Tort in Blox Fruits
In this Roblox title, you can speak with Tort only if you have at least 3000 Fragments in your pocket. If you have less, this NPC will say "I am busy right now" and discard the conversation thereafter. Then, you can speak with him only after you have gathered 3000 or more Fragments.
If you have the required amount of Fragments, then Tort will say, "Hey sir, I will write something for you in JS that rerolls your race to a random one (only works once) if you pay me 3,000 Fragments. Deal?" You can respond to this with your dialogue options to reroll your race to get any one of the following:
- Human
- Rabbit
- Shark
- Angel
For now, the above are the only races that you can acquire by interacting with Tort. In case you already have one of them, you will receive a race from the remaining three options. For example, if you have the Human race, you will get either the Rabbit, Shark, or Angel race by talking to Tort.
How to earn Fragments in Blox Fruits
Earning Fragments in this game is as straightforward as earning its primary currency, Beli. The easiest way to gather plenty of Fragments is by completing raid missions. This includes regular raids, ship raids, and certain sea events. You will find several of these as you explore the islands in the Second and the Third Seas.
On top of it, you can also beat creatures like the Terrorshark, Leviathan, Sea Beasts, and the Tyrant of the Skies to get Fragments. If you are lucky, you can find Fragment Chests that randomly spawn on the map. These chests typically drop 100 to 200 Fragments.
FAQs
Where is Tort located in Blox Fruits?
You can find Tort inside the Cafe building on Turtle Island, in the Third Sea.
How can I talk to Tort in Blox Fruits?
You can talk to the Tort NPC only if you have at least 3000 Fragments.
What does Tort do in Blox Fruits?
By talking to Tort, you can reroll your race and get any of the Human, Rabbit, Shark, and Angel races.
