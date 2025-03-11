How to tame Adult Spider in Rune Slayer

Taming creatures in Rune Slayer is a quick way to gain access to a mount. In total, you can tame and ride 13 different types of animals in the game, most of which only involve offering them their favorite food. However, that is not the case with Adult Spiders, as you are required to have the Beast Tamer subclass to use them as mounts.

Read through this guide to learn how you can tame and ride an Adult Spider in Rune Slayer.

Taming an Adult Spider in Rune Slayer

Spider Cave entrance (Image via Roblox)

Taming an Adult Spider is not as straightforward as the other creatures since you cannot subdue it by just offering food. You can find Spiders in the Spider Cave, located to the east of Greatwood Forest.

The first prerequisite to tame an Adult Spider is to become a Beast Tamer, which is only accessible once you are level 30 or higher. The second and final requirement is to have access to Mandrake Root, which can be acquired by defeating Mandrakes on the Farm. You can also defeat the Mandrake King boss, found under the farm, in order to collect Mandrake Root.

With these requirements fulfilled, approach an Adult Spider, equip the mandrake Root, and hold it in front of the creature before they have a chance to attack. This will cause an icon to appear above the arachnid’s head, which indicates how likely it is to join you. If the heart turns black, it will become hostile, and you must kill it. However, if it lowers its body to the ground, it has become docile and will accompany you.

If you’ve completed the saddle quest, you will be able to equip the spider with one, allowing you to ride it.

About Beast Tamer

In-game still (Image via Roblox)

The Beast Tamer is a subclass of the Archer archetype. Like the other playable classes, the Beast Tamer is only accessible after you reach level 30, being a subclass option alongside Sharpshooter. Once you pick this subclass, you will be able to tame even the most threatening animals that populate the game world.

In total, the Beast Tamer is required to subdue four animals: Bears, Mudcrabs, Panthers, and Spiders. You also need each creature’s preferred food: Honey for the Bears, Black Bass for the Mudcrabs, Animal Heart for the Panthers, and Mandrake Roots for the Spiders.

The remaining nine animals that can be tamed are accessible to all player archetypes, regardless of chosen class and subclass.

