How To Get Crazylone Pizaione In Plants Vs Brainrots

Plants Vs Brainrots features a handful of Secret-rarity Brainrots. Among these is Crazylone Pizaione, a character that you can get directly from the conveyor belt if you’re lucky enough. This Secret unit earns plenty of money per second without requiring assistance from Mutations and other boosters. It is also a crucial Brainrot for player progression, being a required character for performing Rebirths.

Ad

Let’s explore what this character is all about and how you can get your hands on it in Plants Vs Brainrots.

Breaking down Crazylone Pizaione in Plants Vs Brainrots

How to get

Crazylone Pizaione can appear on the conveyor belt (Image via Roblox)

Getting Crazylone Pizaione is a matter of defeating it as it walks down the conveyor belt. Since it is a Secret-rarity unit, the odds of this happening are exceedingly low. You can influence it in a couple of ways: the free way and the premium way.

Ad

Trending

The free way involves undergoing Rebirths, as it directly increases your overall Luck rating. Each Rebirth boosts your Luck by 50%, making a significant difference in the odds of seeing Secret-rarity characters. Of course, if you’ve never had Crazylone, you will only be able to reach Rebirth Level 2 at most. To hit Rebirth Level 3, you need Crazylone Pizaione in your inventory or on the field.

For the premium way, you need the Server Luck game pass. You can increase the luck stat of the whole server by purchasing this game pass for Robux. The luck multiplier offered by this pass caps at 5x, which can massively impact Secret unit spawn rates.

Ad

If you would rather get the unit without any RNG involved, feel free to use the game’s trading system. Consider looking for people willing to trade on the official Discord server to minimize the risk of being on the receiving end of an unfair deal.

This guide includes a complete list of bosses in Plants Vs Brainrots.

Income rate

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Crazylone Pizaione has the lowest income rates for Secret units in the game at 1,800 Cash per second. This places it just above most Godly and Mythic units, but not high enough to make it worth the extra effort from an income generation standpoint.

Ad

What makes this character worth getting is its place in the progression system of the game. You need this unit to reach Rebirth Levels 3 and 5, making it an essential part of your progress. While it may not be as worth your while as units like Los Mr Carrotitos, the Rebirth Levels make it still worth the extra effort.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

What rarity does Crazylone Pizaione belong to?

Ad

Crazylone Pizaione belongs to the Secret rarity.

How much money does Crazylone Pizaione generate?

Crazylone Pizaione generates 1,800 Cash per second.

Is Crazylone Pizaione worth getting?

Since it is a required Brainrot for Rebirth Levels 3 and 5, Crazylone Pizaione is worth getting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025