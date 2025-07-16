How to get Kokushibo in All Star Tower Defense X

Kokushibo (called Michishibo in the game) is one of the many anime characters players can obtain in All Star Tower Defense X. The game is filled with iconic heroes and villains from the medium. Kokushibo is one of the most challenging characters to obtain in ASTD X, and newcomers may require some assistance in acquiring him.

Ad

This article explains the process of pulling for Michishibo in ASTD X.

How to acquire Kokushibo (Michishibo) in All Star Tower Defense X

Y banner (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

Kokushibo is acquired just like every other character in All Star Tower Defense X — by pulling it from the gacha-like summoning system. You need to press the summon button on the left side of the screen, after which you must invest your currency (Gems) in summoning either one or ten characters. Make sure to select the Y banner, as the X banner won't provide you with the character.

Ad

Trending

The reason why Kokushibo is extremely difficult to acquire is because of his low drop rate, which is only 0.01%. So, if you aren't lucky, the character can take you days' worth of time and tons of money to acquire.

Also read: Grow a Garden: A beginner's guide

Buying Gems from the Market tab in All Star Tower Defense X (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

Acquiring characters isn't something that can be done for long with in-game resources, however. Being a gacha title, you'll need to invest some real-life money to acquire large amounts of the currency for pulling. Click on the Market tab and scroll down to the Gems section. Here are all the deals that you can get for purchasing Gems by spending Robux:

Ad

50 Gems for 50 Robux

125 Gems for 120 Robux

250 Gems for 225 Robux

600 Gems for 520 Robux

2,500 Gems for 2,100 Robux

7,400 Gems for 5,999 Robux

Also read: Roblox Game Codes [July 15, 2025]

Who is Kokushibo?

Kokushibo is an antagonist from the popular anime and manga IP Demon Slayer. He is one of the twelve Upper Rank Demons, the strongest servants of the story's main antagonist, Muzan. While we won't spoil where he ranks, he is an extremely powerful entity that can serve as a major obstacle to all the Demon Slayers.

Ad

Demon Slayer was a manga started by Koyoharu Gotouge. It eventually got an anime adaptation with StTudio Ufotable handling the job. Known for its stellar and breathtaking animation, the story focuses on Tanjiro Kamado. The protagonist embarks on a quest to become a Demon Slayer in order to avenge his family and find a cure for his sister, who is on a path to becoming a demon herself.

FAQs regarding Kokushibo in All Star Tower Defense X

What is Kokushibo called in the game?

Ad

He is called Michishibo.

Which anime is Kokushibo from?

The character is from Demon Slayer.

What is Kokushibo's drop rate?

His drop rate in this game is 0.01%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025