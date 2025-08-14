How To Get Supreme Leader (Frieza) In All Star Tower Defense X

Supreme Leader is one of the most effective units in All Star Tower Defense X for his high damage output and multiple transformation states. Based on Frieza from Dragon Ball, Supreme Leader can be obtained by completing Arcs 2 or 3 in Trial 3 or through a character-specific Star Scroll. Considering the ease of getting him, it is highly recommended to add him to your party.

You can make short work of even end game content with the Supreme Leader in your party. Read on to find out how to get him and what he can do in All Star Tower Defense X.

Getting Supreme Leader in All Star Tower Defense X

The Trial Shop (Image via Roblox)

The most reliable way of getting Supreme Leader is to buy the Star Scroll (Supreme Leader) from the Trial Shop. You will need 250 Supreme Coins to purchase this Scroll and get the character, which entails grinding the currency in a Trial of your choice. While it can be time-consuming, this method eliminates the need to rely on RNG to get the character.

If your team composition can reliably take down strong bosses, consider grinding Supreme Coins in Arcs 2 or 3 of Trial 3. These two stages have a chance of dropping the unit, along with up to eight Supreme Coins per run, depending on the chosen difficulty. In Regular mode, Supreme Leader has a 5% drop rate, while Strategist mode increases it to 25%. If RNG doesn’t favor you, you will still have the Coins necessary to get the unit from the Trial Shop.

Supreme Leader’s abilities

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The primary draw of the Supreme Leader is his ability to transform multiple times and increase his overall damage and attack type multiple times. He can transform four times for a total of five forms, including his base state. His transformations activate based on the amount of damage he deals, making the ideal build for him critical hit-focused.

Let’s take a look at all of his transformations and the effects he gains with each form:

First Form: Base state, remains in this form until he deals 500,000 total damage; 2 SPA, and EAoE 5.

Base state, remains in this form until he deals 500,000 total damage; 2 SPA, and EAoE 5. Second Form: Transforms into this form upon dealing 500,000 damage or more; increases damage dealt by 59.38%, SPA by 50%, and Range by 11.76%.

Transforms into this form upon dealing 500,000 damage or more; increases damage dealt by 59.38%, SPA by 50%, and Range by 11.76%. Third Form: Transforms into this form upon dealing 1 million damage or more; increases damage by 76.47%, SPA by 66.67%, and range by 10.53%.

Transforms into this form upon dealing 1 million damage or more; increases damage by 76.47%, SPA by 66.67%, and range by 10.53%. Final Form: Transforms into this form upon dealing 1.5 million damage or more; increases damage by 86.67%, SPA by 50%, and Range by 9.52%.

Transforms into this form upon dealing 1.5 million damage or more; increases damage by 86.67%, SPA by 50%, and Range by 9.52%. Full Power: Transforms into this form upon dealing more than 2 million damage; increases damage by 100 %, SPA by 40%, and Range by 8.7%.

FAQs on All Star Tower Defense X

How to get the Supreme Leader in All Star Tower Defense X

Supreme Leader can be obtained from Acts 2 and 3 of Trial 3, or using the Star Scroll (Supreme Leader) from the Trial Shop for 250 Coins.

How many forms does the Supreme Leader have?

The Supreme Leader has five forms in total: First Form, Second Form, Third Form, Final Form, and Full Power.

When does the Supreme Leader transform into his Full Power form?

The Supreme Leader transforms into his Full Power state upon dealing more than 2 million damage in total..

