How to get translator in Bee Swarm Simulator

Bee Swarm Simulator is an interesting simulator where Robloxians can dip their toe in digital apiculture. In the game, players can grow their swarm of bees, collect pollen, make honey, meet friendly bears, complete quests, and get crucial rewards for free. One reward players obtain after completing quests from a friendly bear is Translators.

These Translators can be of huge help when it comes to conversing with creatures that speak in a language of their own. Unless a Translator is used to decipher what the creature is saying, players won't be able to assign any quests.

Having said that, there isn't any distinct guide that explains how one can obtain Translators in the game. Luckily, this guide fills that void and provides a detailed explanation of how players can obtain Translators in Bee Swarm Simulator for free.

Obtaining Translators in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator: Everything you need to know

Understanding the process of obtaining a Translator

Official cover for Bee Swarm Simulator (Image via Roblox)

To obtain a Translator in BSS, Robloxians must locate and take on quests assigned by the Science Bear. The Science Bear is a Quest Giver NPC and one of the eight permanent Quest Bears that can be accessed in the game.

To reach Science Bear, Robloxians must have a minimum of 10 Bees to pass the Brave Bee Gate. The scientific ursine is located under the Red Teleporter's location, right next to the Yellow Cannon after going up the ramp between the Instant Converter and the Magic Bean Shop.

Science Bear's quests require players to defeat various Mobs, discover bees, and collect Pollen, Goo, Ability Tokens, and Badges. In exchange, the bear will reward you with Honey and a stack of Science Enhancement, which increases the player's bees' honey production rate by 25% and Translators.

Official cover for Bee Swarm Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The bear assigns a total of 31 different quests to the players, and he gives a Translator on Quest 21, Quest 26, and Quest 31. Listed below are all the quest details that outline every detail and rewards provided after the completion of the quest:

Quest 21 - Limits of Language

Requirements:

Discover 25 Bee Types.

Earn 10 Hotshot Badges

Collect 250 Token Link Tokens.

Collect 5,000,000 Pollen from the Dandelion Field.

Craft 50 Ingredients with the Blender.

Defeat 50 Ants.

Rewards:

2,502,907 Honey

1x Science Enhancement

10x Ticket

1x Translator

Quest 26 - Beesperanto

Requirements:

Discover 30 Bee Types.

Obtain a Carpenter Bee.

Collect 200 Sunflower Seed Tokens.

Collect 400 Pineapple Tokens.

Collect 40,000,000 White Pollen.

Collect 800,000 Goo from the Strawberry Field.

Collect 800,000 Goo from the Bamboo Field.

Collect 800,000 Goo from the Pineapple Patch.

Collect 16,000 Ability Tokens.

Use 32 Royal Jellies.

Craft 64 Ingredients with the Blender.

Collect 1,280 Focus Tokens.

Rewards:

25,600,000 Honey

15x Ticket

1x Star Jelly

1x Translator

1x Science Enhancement

Quest 31 - Epistemological Endeavor

Requirements:

Discover 35 Bee Types.

Collect 1,010,101,010 Pollen from the Sunflower Field.

Collect 1,010,101,010 Pollen from the Pineapple Patch.

Collect 1,010,101,010 Pollen from the Pumpkin Patch.

Collect 10,101 Honey Tokens.

Collect 10,101 Boost Tokens.

Collect 10,101 Focus Tokens.

Collect 1,010 Melody Tokens.

Collect 1,010 Rage Tokens.

Feed 101 Moon Charms to your Bees.

Use 10 Glue.

Use 10 Blue Extracts.

Use 10 Red Extracts.

Craft 101 Ingredients with the blender.

Defeat 101 Rhino Beetles.

Defeat 10 Werewolves.

Defeat 1 Tunnel Bear.

Rewards:

314,159,265 Honey

1x Science Enhancement

20x Ticket

1x Translator

10,000x Treat

3x Star Jelly

5x Glitter

5x Enzymes

5x Glue

Upon successful completion of all three abovementioned quests, Robloxians will now have three Translators in total. The Translators should be equipped with the Gifted Riley Bee, Gifted Bucko Bee, and Stick Bug in the same order to communicate, take quests, and receive rewards from them.

FAQs on Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

When was Bee Swarm Simulator released?

The game was first released by the user @Onett on March 21, 2018, approximately six years ago.

Is Bee Swarm Simulator free to play?

There are optional in-game purchases, but the core gameplay experience is free.

How often does Bee Swarm Simulator receive updates?

The development team provides regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

