How to play as Beast in Roblox Flee the Facility?

Roblox's Flee the Facility features heart-pounding gameplay that involves running, hiding, and escaping. The game is super fun, and you either become a Survivor or a Beast at the start. In this guide, we will show you how to maximize resources and enhance your overall Flee the Facility gaming experience when you play as the Beast.

Here's everything you need to know to become a formidable Beast while also keeping track of your advantages and limitations. So, without any further ado, let's jump in.

All you need to know about the Beast role in Roblox Flee the Facility

Pros and cons of the Beast role in Roblox Flee the Facility

If you are given the Beast role at the beginning of the match, you are supposed to be the main player and the ultimate threat to Survivors. Here is a rundown of all the duties your role entails:

Your mission is to capture all the Survivors .

. You have to equip your trusty Hammer and seek out those elusive Survivors.

and seek out those elusive Survivors. Once you've got your target in sight, hit them with your hammer and attach a rope to their Gemstone .

. Now, drag them to a Freeze Pod , where their health will slowly diminish until they're frozen solid, and that Survivor will be disqualified from the game.

, where their health will slowly diminish until they're frozen solid, and that Survivor will be disqualified from the game. You can unleash your inner speed demon with the Beast Power known as Runner . It amps up your pace, but you've got to remember that you won't be able to jump while it's active. So, this ability has to be used strategically.

. It amps up your pace, but you've got to remember that you won't be able to jump while it's active. So, this ability has to be used strategically. As the Beast, you're locked into a first-person perspective or FPP . Also, when you jump, there's a brief slowdown, so you have to plan your leaps wisely. The crawling feature isn't accessible to you either. And when you strike a Survivor, you'll have a short recovery period. But you shouldn't be disheartened, there are ways you can work around these quirks.

or . Also, when you jump, there's a brief slowdown, so you have to plan your leaps wisely. The crawling feature isn't accessible to you either. And when you strike a Survivor, you'll have a short recovery period. But you shouldn't be disheartened, there are ways you can work around these quirks. You'd also have to keep an eye on your gemstone because it emits light that can give away your position. When it starts pulsating, it means that Survivors are nearby. Your heartbeat and subtle sound cues can also tip you off.

Essential tips you should know when playing as The Beast in Roblox Flee the Facility

Here are some additional tips you should keep in mind while playing as the Beast in Roblox Flee the Facility:

In order to navigate like a pro, you have to learn the maps like the back of your hand. You can focus on key locations like Computers, Exit Doors, and Freeze Pods.

If you're close to a Survivor in a Freeze Pod, they won't lose health. But here's a pro trick—you can maintain a safe distance while still being within range of the Pod to bypass this limitation.

Opting for a gemstone that reduces your visibility would be the smarter choice for every Robloxian who is chosen to play the Beast role. This can make all the difference and be the final push you need to track down those elusive Survivors.

Getting to the computers before the Survivors do is always the best way to avoid them fleeing from the facility. This way, you can cut off a potential choke point for you and predict their movements more effectively.

Trivia and fun facts about The Beast in Roblox Flee the Facility

That was all the technical stuff done. Here are a few awesome pieces of trivia about Roblox's Flee the Facility:

There are three unreleased Beast Powers: Hacker, Seer, and Stalker. So be sure to keep an eye out for upcoming updates.

In the past, Beasts could drop the hammer irreversibly, but this was patched later on.

There used to be a head collision glitch that allowed the Beasts to enter vents, but luckily that's been fixed.

With these tips, you'll be well on your way to becoming a fearsome Beast and stopping Survivors from fleeing the facility. If you enjoyed reading this guide, then consider visiting and following the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub for similar content.