In the ever-evolving world of Roblox, a new genre has been gaining a lot of popularity in the past few months. This fun new concoction called obby games or obstacle courses combines different aspects of exciting genres like Strategy, Adventure, and Thriller. One such game that the Roblox community must try out is Don't Press The Button 4. The fourth installation in its series, this obby title lives up to its reputation by featuring up to 164 stages of unending fun!

To help you dip your toe in the enticing world of Don't Press The Button 4, this article goes over everything important about the game, like controls and features, along with some useful tips. Let's jump in!

Everything you need to know about Roblox Don't Press The Button 4

How to play Roblox Don't Press The Button 4?

When you load into Don't Press The Button 4 for the first time, you'll be greeted with a button that can spawn anywhere in the arena. Initially, everyone in the vicinity will be safe. However, once the button is pressed, all players will be transported into one of the 164 exciting stages. These stages can either be puzzles, obstacles, or straight-up chaos.

The levels are somewhat inspired by the hit PC game Fall Guys, where players are eliminated every round and winners progress to a different stage. To conquer these levels with ease, you must have a basic understanding of all the in-game controls. So here's a rundown:

WASD: You can use the WASD keys on your keyboard to move your character around in Don't Press The Button 4.

You can use the WASD keys on your keyboard to move your character around in Don't Press The Button 4. Mouse: You can also move your mouse to look around, perform actions, and interact with others.

You can also move your mouse to look around, perform actions, and interact with others. M1 or LMB: By clicking the left-click button on your mouse, you can perform certain actions in the game, like pressing the button, selecting items, and interacting with the surroundings.

By clicking the left-click button on your mouse, you can perform certain actions in the game, like pressing the button, selecting items, and interacting with the surroundings. Space: You can press the Spacebar once to perform a jump. If you need to double jump, you must press the Spacebar mid-air; however, this requires precise timing.

You can press the Spacebar once to perform a jump. If you need to double jump, you must press the Spacebar mid-air; however, this requires precise timing. M: You can press the M key on your keyboard to open up the menu if you wish to look at preset controls, change them mid-game, or exit the game.

What is Roblox Don't Press The Button 4 all about?

As mentioned earlier, Don't Press The Button 4 features multiple stages that are inspired by the famous PC sensation Fall Guys. Although this game is not a ripoff of Fall Guys, some maps are inspired by the puzzles and maps found in the beloved PC title. Some examples include:

Avoiding the laser: In this level, everyone will be transported to a circular map where a laser from the center keeps rotating and getting faster by the second. Your main objective here will be to jump or crouch to avoid getting hit by the laser.

In this level, everyone will be transported to a circular map where a laser from the center keeps rotating and getting faster by the second. Your main objective here will be to jump or crouch to avoid getting hit by the laser. Getting to the top: This level is a Fall Guys-inspired obby where you must climb up an obstacle course and be the first to reach the top.

This level is a Fall Guys-inspired obby where you must climb up an obstacle course and be the first to reach the top. Surviving the falling pads: In this level, you must jump from platform to platform and avoid falling. While you try to stay alive, platforms will start to fall randomly, which is how most players will get eliminated.

This is only an overview of what Roblox Don't Press the Button has to offer, as it has more than 160 levels apart from the aforementioned ones. Whether you are an obby maestro or a beginner, this game is a good place to start polishing your obby skills and aim for the top of the leaderboards.

If you enjoyed reading this article, we suggest heading over to the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub and bookmarking it to receive the latest news and updates on the Roblox Metaverse.