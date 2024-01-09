If you're a fan of adventure, horror, and suspenseful games or a mixture of these genres, Roblox Flee the Facility is right up your alley. In the game, you spawn as a Beast or Survivor. As the Beast, you must stop the Survivors from fleeing the facility. As a Survivor, avoid confrontation with the Beast and flee the facility.

Getting started in a new game can sometimes be overwhelming, and this article helps ease that process. This guide provides all the information necessary to help you get started, explains the core objectives, explores the various roles, and gives you a few insightful tips to enjoy Roblox Flee the Facility.

All you need to know about Roblox Flee the Facility

How to play Roblox Flee the Facility?

As a Survivor, your objective will be to dodge the Beast, complete puzzles, and flee the facility. If spawned as the Beast, your job will be to stop the Survivors from escaping and capture them in Freeze Pods by using your Hammer on them to know them unconscious. Think of it as a virtual game of hide-and-seek but with a chilling twist.

To escape this digital dungeon, you must solve puzzles such as finding the computers scattered around the map and hacking them to open the security doors. Once you've hacked them all, the Exit Doors will swing wide open, and your freedom is just a sprint away.

Here's a rundown of the in-game controls so you can efficiently escape the Beast or capture the Survivors:

W, A, S, D: Use these keys to move your character in the game.

Use these keys to move your character in the game. Mouse: Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu.

Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu. M1 or LMB: Use the left button on your mouse to interact with the in-game menu.

Use the left button on your mouse to interact with the in-game menu. Space: Press the Space bar to make your character jump.

Press the Space bar to make your character jump. F: Use this key to interact with doors, objects, and other interactable items in the game.

Use this key to interact with doors, objects, and other interactable items in the game. M: Press this key to open the menu to look at preset controls, play around, change them, or exit the game.

What is Roblox Flee the Facility all about?

As a Survivor, if someone on your team gets caught by the Beast, they get frozen in the Freeze Pods, and you can either help them escape from those Pods or abandon them and work with the remaining Survivors to flee the facility. If you take the former approach, go up to the frozen comrade and hit them with an object to set them free.

Here are some tips to help you better perform as a Survivor:

Sneak around, use obstacles, and stay out of the Beast's line of sight.

Work with your fellow Survivors. Team up, divide and conquer. Hacking is more fun with friends!

On fleeing the facility, you are rewarded with Credits (in-game currency), which can be used to unlock cool stuff from crates. You must spend these credits wisely to save up for a fancier Hammer or a Gemstone skin. If you're a perfectionist, you can also collect every single skin in the game by cracking open chests full of hammers and gemstones.

Don't miss out on themed events and related quests. This completes the guide to becoming a Flee The Facility pro.

