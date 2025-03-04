How to play The Battle Bricks

The Battle Bricks is a single-player tower defense-themed title on Roblox, where you must send units to fight against enemy units. Many may be unaware of how to proceed and navigate this challenge. To that end, this article will offer a brief guide on overcoming these enemy forces.

We will cover the basics and provide some tips and tricks.

A beginner's guide to The Battle Bricks

Home Screen

The home screen in The Battle Bricks (Image via Roblox)

After loading into the game, you will be presented with two options and a button on the main screen: Main Chapters, Sub Chapters, and a Casual Button. The Main Chapters allow you to gain massive amounts of XP, unlock better units, take on stronger bases, and progress further in the game.

The Sub Chapters are also like the main chapters, allowing you to gain XP. But you don't unlock better units or any of the rewards available in the Main Chapters. The Casual mode is similar to the Sub Chapters, with the only difference being the absence of wins and losses. Coupled with that, you gain nothing.

Playable Chapters

All chapters in The Battle Bricks (Image via Roblox)

As of now, there are only four playable Main Chapters in the game, and the developers are actively working to release more chapters. Each chapter must be completed to unlock the next one.

The Sub Chapters are loosely based on the maps from the Main Chapters, but as previously mentioned, you won't reap as many rewards.

The Casual mode is simply for fun and practice. It is usually not recommended as players learn more in the actual game.

Primary gameplay

Gameplay screenshot from The Battle Bricks (Image via Roblox)

The main objective of each chapter is to take out enemy units and bases. The best way to do so is to simply keep the fight in your half of the screen. To get started, put down the same units as the opponent, and then as time passes, use the bomb ability, level up your base, and increase your cash influx.

Once you start amassing cash, put tank NPCs first, close range ones next, and then ranged ones to create the most optimal push. Remember that there is a limit to how many NPCs you can have on the battlefield, so be mindful of your units.

Victory screen in The Battle Bricks (Image via Roblox)

As you complete stages, you will unlock different types of units and XP as rewards. Your XP can be used to purchase units, level them up, and take down enemy bases.

Note that the game gradually picks up the pace and you have to match it by taking out enemy hordes before they become stronger. Keep spawning your units to avoid wasting money and lose the battle.

Change your loadouts

Change your loadout (Image via Roblox)

Once you have obtained new units from the shop, it is important to equip them in the loadouts. Note that there are only eight slots, so be mindful of the units you equip in your loadouts.

Be sure to swap in higher rarity units as they usually have more health, deal more damage, and possess more firepower.

In-game shop

The in-game shop (Image via Roblox)

All the newly unlocked units, bases, cards, as well as bricks can be found here. The shop is categorized using different tabs for each rarity. You can also upgrade your unlocked gear using XP.

FAQs about The Battle Bricks

How many Chapters are there in The Battle Bricks?

At the moment, there are only four playable main chapters.

What is the best way to get XP in The Battle Bricks?

The best way to get XP is through the Main and Sub Chapters.

What is the maximum number of units one can carry in The Battle Bricks?

The maximum number of units you can keep in your loadout is eight.

