How to trade in Fisch

Fisch allows you to trade your inventory with other players, whether it’s to complete your bestiary or to collect valuable resources. Trading can be performed quite easily by interacting with the desired person after equipping the object of trade. Both participants of the exchange will have acquired their new items upon mutual agreement as a part of a successful trade.

Here’s a step-by-step process of trading in Fisch, along with a few safety tips to ensure you don’t get the wool pulled over your head.

How trading works in Fisch

Equipping an item to trade (Image via Roblox)

Trading is a straightforward process that involves minimal UI navigation. To initiate a trade, equip the item you wish to give away by pressing the corresponding number key. Or you can offer an item from your additional inventory slots, which can be viewed by pressing the backtick key (`) on the keyboard.

After equipping the item, approach the person you wish to trade with and click on them to make an offer. By doing so, you will activate the prompt to offer an item, which involves holding the R button to initiate the transfer. Once the transfer is complete, the second player has to return something to you or, upon your agreement, select the nothing option for the trade to complete.

With that, you will have successfully completed a trade with another player on the server. Of course, this requires both Robloxians to be on the same server and the same location, or else the exchange can’t start.

Trading safety tips

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Trading is generally safe in this game, provided you’re starting item transfers with the right people. As with all Roblox experiences that have such a mechanic, there are always bad actors who may try to wrong you through trading. So, it’s important to ensure that both parties agree to a fair deal beforehand to avoid any scams or dissatisfied trades.

The easiest way to ensure you are dealing with a fair and honest Robloxian is to approach only those vetted to be reliable for trading. You can use the official Fisch Discord server to find such people, where you can come to an agreement with a willing party through chats beforehand.

One of the most important things to remember about trading is how the community perceives the value of certain in-game items. Certain items like limited-time fish may be rare, but the game’s trading community may deem it not as valuable.

As such, you must try to make an offer that is fair and equal to the item being presented to you. An easy way to do this is to look through the community’s trading list to see how valuable certain items are in the eyes of the players.

FAQs

How to initiate a trade in Fisch

You can initiate a trade by equipping the desired item, clicking on the player you wish to trade with, and making an offer by holding R.

Can trades be initiated anywhere in Fisch?

You can start a trade anywhere in the game, so long as it is above water.

Can trades be made for free in Fisch?

Yes, if one of the parties is willing to part with an item without accepting anything in return, such trades can be completely free.

