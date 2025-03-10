How to trade houses in Adopt Me

One of the roleplaying elements in Adopt Me is home ownership, which involves both buying and selling houses. You can purchase homes that have been put on sale by other players on the server or sell one of your own. The trading options are easily accessible to all players via the Trade sign seen outside the trade-eligible homes.

Let’s take a closer look at how to buy and sell houses in this experience.

Selling houses in Adopt Me

Listing a house for trade (Image via Roblox)

Selling your house is a quick and easy process, provided a prospective buyer finds it in time. You can put your virtual living space up for sale by interacting with the mailbox next to the house. In the resulting menu, pick the List for Trade option to make it eligible for sale, causing a For Trade sign to appear.

Note that this will only be applicable if you own more than one house; you cannot sell all of your properties and be left with none.

After listing the house for sale, wait for a buyer to view it and take a tour of the place. Then, the buyer may send a trade request. Evaluate their offer and either accept or decline it based on the fairness of the deal. If accepted, the deal will go through, and the buyer will receive the property and all of its contents.

Remember to pick up anything that you don’t want sold from the structure, otherwise, you will lose access to it. After all, the furniture and other decor accompany the house and are not sold separately.

Buying houses in Adopt Me

A For Trade sign (Image via Roblox)

Buying homes in the game is the exact inverse of the selling process. As a buyer, you must scour the Neighborhood for properties that are open for sale. Once you do so, interact with the For Trade sign to initiate a tour of the place. Examine the contents and overall quality of the property during this tour, after which you can make your offer.

If the seller accepts the deal, you will receive the house and all of its contents. Note that you won’t receive any Bucks for selling the contents of the newly purchased home.

FAQs

How to buy a house in Adopt Me

You can buy a house by interacting with the For Trade sign and taking a tour of the place.

How to sell a house in Adopt Me

A house can be sold by interacting with the mailbox in front of the property and selecting the List for Trade option.

Can any house be traded in Adopt Me?

Yes, you can trade any property in the game as long as it’s not the only one you own.

