How to unlock All-Seeing Sentry in Steal a Brainrot

Having weapons on your base in Steal a Brainrot is always a good idea, as they can help you protect your precious units from potential thieves. The All-Seeing Sentry is among the more useful weapons in the game, being an effective tool for mid-game players. Available at the in-game shop, this weapon can effectively ward off nearly everything that threatens the integrity of your home base.

This guide will give you a quick look at the acquisition process for the All-Seeing Sentry in Steal a Brainrot.

Unlocking the All-Seeing Sentry in Steal a Brainrot

The All-Seeing Sentry in the Shop (Image via Roblox)

The All-Seeing Sentry is available from the regular Shop, which you can access from the hub area. It can be purchased for 5 million Cash, but there is a catch: you must fulfil the Rebirth requirement. To be able to access the ability to buy the weapon at all, you need to have performed seven Rebirths in total. This places the All-Seeing Sentry squarely in the mid-game range.

Once you acquire it, the All-Seeing Sentry will automatically open fire on any hostile home invaders. Its burst fire will shred through their HP pools, cutting their thieving prospects short. Considering its effectiveness, it is well worth the price and effort required to get it.

About Rebirths

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Rebirth mechanic is an essential progression mechanic, granting you bonus multipliers and item unlocks in exchange for your characters and Cash. These rewards significantly impact your ability to earn Cash and keep your base safe, helping you grow your base at a faster rate.

Performing a Rebirth requires you to fulfil two prerequisites: a monetary requirement and a unit requirement. You must be above the specified Cash threshold to be able to perform the soft reset. Additionally, you must have the specified character in your base at the time of performing a Rebirth. Since you will lose everything in your base, it’s wise not to collect more units than necessary to help you reach the next Rebirth level.

Currently, you can perform 14 Rebirths, with each reset giving better rewards than the last. You can expect to receive a multiplier increase, Cash, and a 10-second extension to your ability to lock the base.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How do I get the All-Seeing Sentry in Steal a Brainrot?

The All-Seeing Sentry can be purchased for 5 million Cash after performing seven Rebirths.

What are the requirements for performing Rebirth 7?

You need one billion Cash and the unit Bombombini Gusini to perform the seventh Rebirth.

What does the All-Seeing Sentry do?

Once placed in your base, the All-Seeing Sentry automatically guns down any hostile forces that invade your camp.

