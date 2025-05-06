How to unlock Bachira x Otoya Chemical Reaction in Blue Lock: Rivals

Blue Lock: Rivals features Chemical Reactions, which are special abilities that can be activated when two players on the same team use specific Styles. Bachira and Otoya are two such Styles that synergize when the players using them activate their respective special moves. The Bachira x Otoya Chemical Reaction can be made available by unlocking the two constituent Styles from the Style Spin menu.

Let’s look at Chemical Reactions and how to activate the Bachira x Otoya Chemical Reaction in Blue Lock: Rivals.

How Chemical Reactions work in Blue Lock: Rivals

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Chemical Reactions are highly situational abilities that trigger when two players using certain Styles activate specific moves. This typically results in goals being scored, making them a powerful ability for any character to have. That said, their highly specific nature and the player synergy requirement make them difficult to use.

Currently, the game has two Style combinations that can activate a Chemical Reaction: Sae and Shidou, and Bachira and Otoya. Sae and Shidou can activate their Chemical Reaction if the Sae user Perfect Passes the ball to the Shidou user when the latter’s Dragon Drive is available. If the Shidou user activates Dragon Drive, the Chemical Reaction triggers, scoring a goal from great distances.

The Bachira and Otoya Styles can kick off their Chemical Reaction when the Otoya user activates Stealthy Steps while near the Bachira user. When this happens, the Bachira user must then use Roulette to start the Chemical Reaction, triggering a cutscene that ends with a scored goal.

Unlocking the Bachira x Otoya Chemical Reaction

The Style Spin menu (Image via Roblox)

Getting the Bachira x Otoya Chemical Reaction is straightforward. You must unlock one of the Styles from the Styles Spin menu, while your teammate must do the same for the other. This requires you to accrue Style Spins by spending Yen, the game’s main currency.

Bachira and Otoya are both Epic Styles, a rarity which has a 30% cumulative chance of appearing in Normal Spins. Since there are six Epic Styles in the game, you have a 5% chance of receiving either of the two Styles. Since Lucky Spins and the Pity system don’t have any Epic Styles in their pools, you can only get them from Normal Spins.

FAQs

How to activate Bachira x Otoya Chemical Reaction in Blue Lock: Rivals

The Bachira x Otoya Chemical Reaction can be triggered when the Bachira user activates Roulette after the Otoya user uses Stealthy Steps nearby.

How to unlock Otoya Style in Blue Lock: Rivals

Otoya is an Epic Style that has a 5% chance to drop from Style Spins.

Can Blue Lock: Rivals be accessed for free?

Yes, the core gameplay systems of this game can be acquired for free at no additional premium charge.

