How to unlock Black Flash [CW] in Flashpoint Worlds Collide

The Black Flash [CW] in Flashpoint Worlds Collide is an outfit that players can apply to their avatars. It is inspired by Black Flash as he is seen in the comics, and follows a black color palette and has some red highlights. Additionally, the outfit has a red and white Flash Logo in the middle. To unlock it, players have to purchase the Life and Death bundle.
This article explains how players can unlock the Black Flash [CW] in Flashpoint Worlds Collide.
Unlock the Black Flash [CW] in Flashpoint Worlds Collide
To unlock the Black Flash [CW] outfit in Flashpoint Worlds Collide, you have to purchase the Life and Death Bundle from the shop. It has a 10% chance of dropping from the bundle, which has the following drop rates:
Life & Death Bundle
- Rebirth Wally (Classic) - 10%
- Black Flash (Classic) - 10%
- Rebirth Wally (JL) -10%
- Black Flash (JL) - 10%
- Rebirth Wally (Varis) - 10%
- Black Flash (Varis) - 10%
- Rebirth Wally (CW) -10%
- Black Flash (CW) - 10%
- Rebirth Wally (Comic) - 10%
- Black Flash [Comic] - 10%
The Life and Death Bundle costs 799 Robux, and it can be purchased from the Flashpoint World Collide's official store.
Also read: Flashpoint: Worlds Collide Bundles - All suits and drop rates
How to apply the Black Flash (CW) outfit?
Once unlocked, you can apply the new suit by opening the outfits menu. The steps are given below:
- Step 1: Tap on the hanger icon on the left side of the screen.
- Step 2: Open the Life and Death section. All outfits in this section can be unlocked from the corresponding bundle.
- Step 3: Select the Black Flash [CW] in Flashpoint Worlds Collide and press play.
When you are back in the city, press G to transform.
Also read: How to get and use Ignition in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide
FAQs on Black Flash [CW] in World's Collide
How to get black flash [CW] in Flashpoint Worlds Collide?
You can unlock the Black Flash [CW] from the Life and Death Bundle.
How to use the Black Flash CW in Flashpoint Worlds Collide?
Once unlocked, the skin can be applied from the outfit selection tab.
What happens if you unlock a suit twice in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide?
If you get a suit twice from Flashpoint bundles, you get a 50% refund on the spent Cash or Ignition.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024