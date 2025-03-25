How to unlock Cults Curse Pool in Fisch

The latest Fisch update featured a brand-new event called the Cursed Seas. This server-wide global event requires the whole community to come together and catch a huge number of fish to meet the milestone. While in the event cave, you might have found the Cults Curse Pool and other players fishing in it. However, the pool is not unlocked from the beginning.

This article will tell you how to unlock this pool and fish in it. It will also share all the limited fish present in this spot.

A brief guide about the Cults Curse Pool in Fisch

The pool is closed by default (Image via Roblox)

To reach the Cursed Seas event location, you must first travel to Moosewood Island. Now, talk to Brother Silas NPC, who will teleport you to the event cave. Inside, you will find various items like the event board, a new totem, and the Cults Curse Pool. The board displays the milestones that the community must reach and their corresponding rewards.

As of writing, all the milestones have been met, so you don't need to wait for the players to fish 287.5 million fish. However, the pool might still be locked for you. The reason is that you must collect the Exclusive Pool reward from the rewards altar, which is on the right side of the chamber.

Collect the reward to unlock the pool (Image via Roblox)

All you need to do is approach the altar, press E, and collect the rewards. Once you have the Exclusive Pool reward, it will automatically unlock the Cults Curse Pool and give you access to fishing in it. The pool offers eight limited-time fish that you can reel in. However, this will not be an easy task since most of them put a negative progression speed debuff.

List of all the fish you can find in the Cults Curse Pool

You obtain rewards as the milestones are met (Image via Roblox)

There are a total of eight fish you can find in the Cults Curse Pool. These fish are event-specific and might not be available once Cursed Seas is over. Below, we have the complete list of fish and the amount of debuff they impose when you try to reel them in.

Veilborn Parasite: -75% negative progression speed

Eldritch Spineback: -35% negative progression speed

Wretched Guppy: -10% negative progression speed

Bloodscript Eel: -70% negative progression speed

You must use a good fishing rod that offers a lot of resilience to successfully catch these creatures.

FAQs about Fisch

How to open the Cults Curse Pool in Fisch

You must collect the Exclusive Pool reward from the event chamber to unlock the pool.

How many fish are in the Cults Curse Pool in Fisch?

The pool offers eight event-limited fish that you can reel in.

How much speed progression debuff does The Whispering One put in Fisch?

The Whispering One puts a -95% progression speed debuff in the game.

