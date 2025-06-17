How to unlock Family Pond in My Fishing Pier

My Fishing Pier is a relaxing Roblox experience where players can reel in a variety of fish, sell them, and use the money to expand their piers. Apart from the standard fish, the game features mutated variants like Gold, Diamond, and Frostbitten. Previously, players were limited to finding such mutated fish in their allotted piers.

Thanks to the latest Family Pier update, you can now cast your reel in a shared pond that usually contains rare fish.

This guide explains how to access the Family Pond by completing its associated quest in My Fishing Pier.

A complete guide for unlocking the Family Pond in Roblox My Fishing Pier

Speak to the Family Pond Manager

The NPC Family Pond Manager (Image via Roblox)

The quest related to the Family Pond is given by the Family Pond Manager. This NPC is located next to the Index board, easily recognisable by their green shirt and camera around their neck.

Upon interacting with the character, they will task you with bringing a fish caught by using the Anchovies bait. It is the sole requirement for catching fish from the Family Pond, although you can swim in it at any time.

Buy the Anchovies bait

The Anchovies bait requires 75 cash (Image via Roblox)

You can buy Anchovies from the Bait Shop, which you can find on the right after spawning in the game. An Anchovies crate costs $75, and it belongs to the Unusual rarity. If you're out of cash, collect more fish and sell them in the Fish Market till you have the required amount.

If you finished the tutorial in Roblox My Fishing Pier, you may have an Anchovies bait crate on your pier. Use the same to catch a fish and progress in the Family Pond quest.

Use the Anchovies bait to catch a fish

Catch any fish to complete the quest (Image via Roblox)

After obtaining the Anchovies bait, place it in your pier and start fishing. You only need to direct the fishing line while casting it in the water, given that any nearby fish are automatically caught after a few seconds. The kind of fish or its rarity doesn't matter to complete the Family Pond quest in My Fishing Pier.

Give the fish to the Family Pond Manager

Give the fish to the Family Pond Manager (Image via Roblox)

Once you have caught a fish while using the Anchovies bait, you can return to the Family Pond Manager. Equip the fish and choose the "Here's the fish you asked for" text line to give it to the NPC. They will respond by giving you access to the special pond: "Nice. You may now fish at the Family Pond."

What is the Family Pond in My Fishing Pier?

The Family Pond (Image via Roblox)

The Family Pond is a special pond that can be accessed by any player after they complete its associated quest in My Fishing Pier. You can work together with others to catch rare fish and fill your bestiary. The fish index changes every hour, so the available creatures in the pond vary from time to time.

Interestingly, no bait is required to fish at the Family Pond. Anglers can simply cast their fishing lines and let them hook whichever fish comes close to the bobber.

