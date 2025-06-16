Build an Island Fishing guide

Fishing is a lucrative new way to earn Gold in Roblox Build an Island. Players can now cast their lines, hook fish with various mutations, and sell them to the Merchant. Presently, over 40 unique fish need to be caught to complete the bestiary. The tiresome work does not solely fall on the player's shoulders, as you can assign workers to automate the fish-catching process and build your collection.

Here's how to start fishing in Build an Island.

How to unlock fishing in Build an Island

You'll need several Bamboo and Bamboo Planks to unlock the fishing area (Image via Roblox)

The fishing mechanic becomes available once you unlock a specific portion of the island. To find it, head left after spawning on your island, past the counter where you can make Growth Potions. You'll notice a spot next to the shore demanding 300 Bamboo Planks — it is the first requirement for reaching the fishing area in Roblox Build an Island.

After the initial requirement, there will be a chain of resource demands and subsequent spot unlocks. These are the requirements:

300 Bamboo Planks

25 Iron Bars and 100 Bamboo Planks

500 Bamboo Planks and 50 Cactus Fiber

1500 Bamboo

50 Iron Ore and 300 Bamboo Planks

Once the area is unlocked, you can catch fish and hire workers dedicated to the task of fishing. They will catch fish and add them to your inventory even while you're offline.

Fishing in Build an Island explained

Tap the screen repeatedly to catch fish (Image via Roblox)

To fish in Build an Island, stand close to the water and then tap and hold the screen to cast your line. A perfect cast will give you a 10x luck multiplier, whereas a bad cast will give no boost. Once a fish is hooked, you can reel it in by clicking the screen repeatedly until the progress bar at the side of the screen is full.

The obtainable fish from the waters changes every few hours based on the displayed Fish Index. For instance, during the Volcanic index, you get a high chance of acquiring Rockfish, whereas during the Golden index, you can catch the coveted Leviathan and its mutated variants.

Build an Island currently features seven types of Fish Index, whose names and appearance rates are provided in the following section:

Golden - 1%

- 1% Jungle - 16%

- 16% Swamp - 16%

- 16% Tropical - 16%

- 16% Crystal - 17%

- 17% Frozen - 17%

- 17% Volcanic - 18%

Similar to fruits, fish can possess mutations like Golden and Rainbow, which increase their sale price. Additionally, a fish's price is affected by its size, namely Big and Gigantic. You have a low chance of acquiring Rainbow and Gigantic fish, but the workers could surprise you by catching one while you're offline.

Mutation and the size chances in the game (Image via Roblox)

You can check your fish collection and the Fish Index by interacting with the new NPC. However, to sell any fish, you'll need to interact with Merchant Mike, the same character from whom you can buy Autocollectors, Autominers, Honey Bees, and various Seeds for planting crops in Build and Island.

FAQs on Build an Island

What is the chance of getting a Rainbow Fish?

You have a 1% chance of getting a fish with the Rainbow mutation.

How do I get workers for fishing?

You can hire workers for fishing from the Worker Hut.

How many fish can be obtained?

At the moment, you can get 42 kinds of fish in the game.

