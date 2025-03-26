The Farm is the second area in Rebirth Champions: Ultimate, being the first quest that the game presents to you. To gain access to the new area, you must complete the two objectives listed on the wall separating it and the starter area. Upon completion, the wall will disappear and you can access the new elements of the Farm.

Here’s how to unlock the Farm in Rebirth Champions: Ultimate.

Unlocking the Farm in Rebirth Champions: Ultimate

Unlock requirements for the Farm (Image via Roblox)

The Farm will be your first set of objectives to tackle in the game and it acts as an introduction to the title’s progression. To put it simply, it gets you accustomed to the Rebirth and Pets systems, which will remain two of the most crucial pillars of the gameplay loop.

To unlock the Farm, you must perform Rebirth 300 times and hatch 25 Forest Eggs. The former is simple enough to complete: continue amassing Clicks until you can perform a Rebirth in the corresponding menu. You can also opt to perform Rebirths in batches, the selection of which can be expanded by purchasing the Rebirth Buttons upgrade.

The second objective, hatching 25 Forest Eggs, can be completed simultaneously. At this stage of the game, you will have two elements to spend your Clicks on: Rebirths and Eggs. Each Forest Egg costs 5,000 Clicks, which is a lot to expend early on.

We recommend a half-and-half approach, as going for one objective while neglecting the other will cause you to progress quite slowly. Perform a few Rebirths and then focus on getting a few Eggs before switching back. That way, you will reap the benefits of the multipliers that the hatched Pets offer while improving your Click-earning rate.

With both objectives completed, walk into the wall to open the next area and access the new elements that await you.

About the Farm

The Farm map (Image via Roblox)

The Farm acts more like a change of scenery, implementing minimal gameplay changes. It introduces the Golden Machine and a new type of Egg, both of which are modifiers on existing gameplay elements.

With the Golden Machine, you can merge five Pets of the same type into a single Golden one, doubling its multiplier. This can help you farm Clicks at a faster rate while allowing you to clean up your Pet inventory.

The new Egg type, the Farm Egg, costs 250,000 Clicks to hatch. Each Pet that can potentially be hatched from this Egg has a higher multiplier than the ones in the preceding area. This is to indicate that it’s time to replace nearly all of your previous Pets with the ones on the Farm.

This area also connects to another part of the game world: the Desert. To unlock it, complete three objectives that involve performing Rebirths, opening Farm Eggs, and using Potions.

FAQs

How to unlock the Farm in Rebirth Champions: Ultimate

The Farm can be unlocked by performing 300 Rebirths and hatching 25 Forest Eggs.

What mechanics does the Farm introduce in Rebirth Champions: Ultimate?

The Farm introduces the Golden Machine, which lets you transform five of your Pets into a Golden version of the same type.

Can the Farm be unlocked quickly in Rebirth Champions: Ultimate?

Yes, the Farm can be unlocked quickly if you spend your Clicks evenly between the two objectives.

