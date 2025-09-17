How to unlock fishing in Build a Zoo

Build a Zoo is a tycoon-style experience that lets you manage a sanctuary for both land and sea creatures. While eggs for hatching animals are readily available on the conveyor belt, those for acquiring fish need to be reeled in from the sea. The process for getting marine life into the zoo is straightforward, but it demands a hefty sum of money from beginners.

Here's how you can unlock fishing to begin collecting rare sea creatures in Roblox Build a Zoo.

Unlocking fishing in Build a Zoo

The fish-keeping zone needs to be unlocked with Coins (Image via Roblox)

To unlock fishing, you'll need to access the zone beyond the conveyor belt. The entry to this area will be blocked by iron chains, which will disappear once you spend 5000 Coins to unlock it.

Coins for making in-game purchases and unlocks are naturally given by creatures in your zoo. You simply need to approach an animal or fish to collect its earnings, which also generate the currency while you're offline. Rarer creatures give more money per second in the game.

Once you unlock the zone, a fishing rod will be added to your hotbar. You can then approach the waters, cast the rod, and reel in fish eggs. Note that such an egg will also have a hatch time, which appears on top of it once you place the item in one of your slots in the zoo.

Here are the names of a few eggs that can be acquired by fishing:

Seaweed Egg : Contains Anglefish, Bighead, Butterflyfish, and Needlefish

: Contains Anglefish, Bighead, Butterflyfish, and Needlefish Clownfish Egg : Contains Butterflyfish, Needlefish, Hairtail, and more

: Contains Butterflyfish, Needlefish, Hairtail, and more Lionfish Egg : Contains Needlefish, Hairtail, and more

: Contains Needlefish, Hairtail, and more Shark Egg: Contains Catfish, Flounder, and more

Unlike the animal eggs, which need to be purchased with Coins, there is no cost associated with the fish eggs. This makes fishing a useful mechanic for new players who quickly want to get more creatures and earn money.

Redemption codes offer a shortcut for getting Coins. Use our guide on the latest Build a Zoo codes to amass the currency, and then buy eggs or upgrade the conveyor belt.

How to fish in Build a Zoo

Tap the screen repeatedly to reel in the fish (Image via Roblox)

Fishing is a straightforward process in Build a Zoo:

Approach any waterbody around the island.

Equip the fishing rod from your hotbar. The default shortcut key for using it is 2.

Press the button on the right side of the screen to throw the fishing line.

After a few seconds, the finishing line will begin to move, and a mini-game will be initiated.

Reel in the fish egg by rapidly clicking the left mouse button.

As aforementioned, you cannot directly get fish from the waters. You'll instead need to reel in special eggs that hatch fish.

FAQs on Build a Zoo

How many Coins are required to access the fish-keeping zone?

You'll need 5000 Coins to unlock this zone.

How do I buy bait for fishing?

The option to buy bait appears after you equip the fishing rod. The available baits are presented above your in-game hotbar.

What is the best way to get Shark Eggs?

To increase your chance of getting Shark Eggs, buy the costliest bait. It requires 800,000,000 Coins per use.

