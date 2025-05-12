How to unlock Hirakumi in Volleyball Legends

Volleyball Legends includes a Style system that dictates the way you approach a game of volleyball. This system features many powerful Styles, with one of the newest being Hirakumi. Based on Hirugami from Haikyuu, this Godly Style is dedicated to blocking enemy shots and setting up striking opportunities for teammates. You can unlock it via the Style Spin system.

Here’s how you can unlock the Hirakumi Style in Volleyball Legends.

Getting the Hirakumi Style in Volleyball Legends

The Hirakumi Style (Image via Roblox)

Hirakumi is a Godly Style that can be acquired from Style Spins. Godly Styles have a cumulative pull rate of 0.5% via regular Spins, which is split between four different Styles. Individually, Hirakumi has a pull chance of 0.125%, making it one of the rarest Styles in the game.

Trending

Lucky Spins feature 10x higher rates, taking the overall pull rate of Godly Styles to 5%. This elevates Hirakumi to an individual summon chance of 1.25%, which is significantly more feasible than the default Spin version.

You can buy regular Spins for 1,000 Yen, while Lucky Spins are exclusively premium, requiring Robux instead. Lucky Spins come in packs of one, five, and 20, which cost 199, 499, and 1,599 Robux, respectively. The rates for Hirakumi can be increased marginally by expanding the Godly section on the Styles screen and clicking on the Style’s name.

Also read: Haikyuu Legends Style tier list

About Hirakumi Style

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Hirakumi is a defense-focused Style, with Block being its highest stat. Currently, it is the only Style in the game with a maxed-out Block stat, allowing you to halt shots from the opposition with ease. The idea behind this Style is to control the field as much as possible, something it achieves deftly, even with its low movement speed.

There is a degree of finesse that Hirakumi demands of you, as you must work around the Style’s low Bump and Dive stats. Its greatest strengths are Block, Jump, and Serve, so you may want to hang back at the beginning of a match. As the rounds progress, you may want to start moving forward a little to stonewall the opposing team’s scoring efforts.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get Hirakumi in Volleyball Legends

Hirakumi can be unlocked via Style Spins with a 0.125% drop chance.

What is the specialty of the Hirakumi Style in Volleyball Legends?

Hirakumi Style is adept at blocking, featuring a fully maxed-out Block stat.

How to get more Spins in Volleyball Legends

Regular Spins can be bought for 1,000 Yen, while Lucky Spins can be bought for Robux.

