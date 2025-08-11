How to unlock Royal Aztec Egg in Adopt Me

The Royal Aztec Egg is the latest Egg featured in Adopt Me, introduced to the experience with the Aztec Temple Trek update. It can be unlocked from the Aztec Temple Trek event area, provided you have the required amount of Golden Crystal Skulls. Once obtained, the Egg hatches into one of seven new Pets, with two of them belonging to the Legendary rarity.

Ad

This guide will give you a quick rundown of this Egg, along with every Pet in its hatch pool.

Unlocking the Royal Aztec Egg in Adopt Me

The Royal Aztec Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Royal Aztec Egg can be bought from the Aztec Temple Trek event area for 15 Golden Crystal Skulls. Golden Crystal Skulls are the primary currency of the Temple Trek Obby, obtained by collecting them from fixed spawn points across the course. The obstacle course will have you jumping across platforms, dodging piranhas, and pushing switches to clear the way.

Ad

Trending

As you make your way through the level, you will find floating Golden Crystal Skulls that are off the main path. You will have to clear the path or raise a platform by hitting a specific switch in the vicinity to get to the Skulls. There is a small catch, though: you can only get up to three Skulls per day.

This limitation means that you must complete the obstacle course once each day for a total of five days to buy the Royal Aztec Egg. Considering the relative ease of getting the Golden Crystal Skulls, regular players will have no trouble getting the Egg.

Ad

Our Aztek Temple Trek guide covers everything the content drop adds to the game. Feel free to check it out by clicking here.

All Royal Aztec Egg Pets

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Royal Aztec Egg includes a pool of seven new Pets: one Uncommon, two Rare, two Ultra-Rare, and two Legendary. You can find these Pets and their respective hatch chances in the list below:

Ad

Legendary Temple Friend: 3%

3% Legendary Quetzalcoatl: 3%

3% Rare Chanekeh: 17%

17% Rare Water Opossum: 17%

17% Ultra-Rare Ehecatl: 12.5%

12.5% Ultra-Rare Onza: 12.5%

12.5% Uncommon Tree Frog: 35%

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get the Royal Aztec Egg in Adopt Me

The Royal Aztec Egg can be purchased from the Aztec Temple Trek event shop for 15 Golden Crystal Skulls.

How many Pets does the Royal Aztec Egg feature in Adopt Me?

The Royal Aztec Egg has a pool of seven unique Pets.

Ad

What is the hatch chance of the Legendary Temple Friend in Adopt Me?

The Legendary Temple Friend has a hatch chance of 3% from the Royal Aztec Egg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025