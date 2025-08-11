How to unlock Royal Aztec Egg in Adopt Me

The Royal Aztec Egg is the latest Egg featured in Adopt Me, introduced to the experience with the Aztec Temple Trek update. It can be unlocked from the Aztec Temple Trek event area, provided you have the required amount of Golden Crystal Skulls. Once obtained, the Egg hatches into one of seven new Pets, with two of them belonging to the Legendary rarity.
This guide will give you a quick rundown of this Egg, along with every Pet in its hatch pool.
Unlocking the Royal Aztec Egg in Adopt Me
The Royal Aztec Egg can be bought from the Aztec Temple Trek event area for 15 Golden Crystal Skulls. Golden Crystal Skulls are the primary currency of the Temple Trek Obby, obtained by collecting them from fixed spawn points across the course. The obstacle course will have you jumping across platforms, dodging piranhas, and pushing switches to clear the way.
As you make your way through the level, you will find floating Golden Crystal Skulls that are off the main path. You will have to clear the path or raise a platform by hitting a specific switch in the vicinity to get to the Skulls. There is a small catch, though: you can only get up to three Skulls per day.
This limitation means that you must complete the obstacle course once each day for a total of five days to buy the Royal Aztec Egg. Considering the relative ease of getting the Golden Crystal Skulls, regular players will have no trouble getting the Egg.
Our Aztek Temple Trek guide covers everything the content drop adds to the game. Feel free to check it out by clicking here.
All Royal Aztec Egg Pets
The Royal Aztec Egg includes a pool of seven new Pets: one Uncommon, two Rare, two Ultra-Rare, and two Legendary. You can find these Pets and their respective hatch chances in the list below:
- Legendary Temple Friend: 3%
- Legendary Quetzalcoatl: 3%
- Rare Chanekeh: 17%
- Rare Water Opossum: 17%
- Ultra-Rare Ehecatl: 12.5%
- Ultra-Rare Onza: 12.5%
- Uncommon Tree Frog: 35%
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs
How to get the Royal Aztec Egg in Adopt Me
The Royal Aztec Egg can be purchased from the Aztec Temple Trek event shop for 15 Golden Crystal Skulls.
How many Pets does the Royal Aztec Egg feature in Adopt Me?
The Royal Aztec Egg has a pool of seven unique Pets.
What is the hatch chance of the Legendary Temple Friend in Adopt Me?
The Legendary Temple Friend has a hatch chance of 3% from the Royal Aztec Egg.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025