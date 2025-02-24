How to unlock all the Vanguard vehicles in A Dusty Trip

With the Season 6 Vanguard update, A Dusty Trip has added six new vehicles to the title. These cars can be acquired by interacting with the various gameplay systems and completing tasks, granting you additional prizes along the way. The selection of Vanguard vehicles includes the AC130, the Quip, the Stormline, the Thunderbolt, the Eleganza, and the Sarge.

Here’s a quick guide on unlocking all six Vanguard vehicles in A Dusty Trip.

Unlocking all Vanguard vehicles in A Dusty Trip

AC130

The Car Raffle (Image via Roblox)

The AC130 is the grand prize of the Car Raffle that is a part of the Vanguard battle pass. To acquire it, you must perform Spins on the Raffle, each of which costs 200 Dusty Coins or 37 Robux. You can also use 300 Robux to do 10 rounds of Spins at once.

Upon performing a roll, you must land on the OP Chest reward, which has an 8% drop chance. The OP Chest has a 1% chance to give you the AC130, making its acquisition rate minuscule at most.

Sarge

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Like the AC130, Sarge is a reward from the Car Raffle system. It is the more common reward of the two cars featured in the OP Chest, having a 20% chance to show up when opening the lootbox.

Quip

The Vanguard pass (Image via Roblox)

Quip can be unlocked by reaching the 35th and final level of the Vanguard battle pass. You can earn XP to level up the battle pass by completing quests found in the season pass menu. The vehicle is obtainable by leveling up the Free tier, which is available by default and is among the easiest to acquire cars in the batch.

Stormline

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

You can unlock Stormline by reaching the 35th and final level of the Premium Vanguard battle pass. The Premium tier of the Vanguard pass requires you to spend 600 Robux to unlock it, making the car paid-only. Furthermore, if you wish to receive all rewards at once without leveling the battle pass, you can optionally spend an additional 750 Robux to skip all levels.

The Vanguard pass is set to expire on March 22, 2025.

Also read: A Dusty Trip Vanguard season pass: All rewards

Thunderbolt

Official game render (Image via Roblox)

The Thunderbolt is the third car obtainable through the Vanguard pass. This car is a reward available through the Rebirth system of the battle pass, which involves maxing its level out and resetting the progress. For the Thunderbolt, you must perform five Rebirths before you can add it to your collection.

Eleganza

The Skin Crate (Image via Roblox)

The Eleganza can be obtained by performing Spins on the Skin Crate. Unlike the Car Raffle, the Skin Crate has a straightforward pull system, with no OP Crate or secondary chances to rely on. The Eleganza has a 0.3% chance of dropping through the Skin Crate.

A Spin on the Skin Crate costs 50 Dusty Coins or 30 Robux, while a batch of 10 can be bought for 225 Robux.

FAQs

Which vehicles were added to A Dusty Trip with the Vanguard update?

The Vanguard update added the AC130, the Quip, the Stormline, the Thunderbolt, the Eleganza, and the Sarge to the game.

Which Vanguard vehicle is the easiest to get in A Dusty Trip?

The easiest to get Vanguard vehicle is the Quip, which is the reward for reaching the final level of the Vanguard battle pass.

Can the Stormline car be obtained for free in A Dusty Trip?

Being the main reward of the Premium Vanguard pass, the Stormline cannot be obtained for free.

