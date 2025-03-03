How to unlock Voyager Rod in Fisch

Fisch includes a myriad of craftable rods that offer unique abilities to help you catch exotic fish species across the game world. One such mid-game rod is the Voyager Rod, a fishing implement that boasts an infinite weight capacity. Because of this special ability, there is no fish in the game that the Voyager Rod cannot yank out of the water. You can craft it at level 400 with the right crafting materials.

Let’s take a look at the crafting process for the Voyager Rod and what it brings to the angling table for you.

Crafting the Voyager Rod in Fisch

Venturing towards the Ancient Isles (Image via Roblox)

The Voyager Rod can be crafted at the Ancient Isles by going through the Ancient Archives and using the Crafting station inside. As mentioned earlier, you must have the right ingredients and be level 400 or higher in addition to having 30,000 C$ to finish the crafting process.

You need the following items to make this rod:

3x Opal: Opal can be picked up from a Meteor found near the Ancient Isles. This Meteor is located at these coordinates: (X: 5695 , Y: 174 , Z: 632 ).

Opal can be picked up from a Meteor found near the Ancient Isles. This Meteor is located at these coordinates: (X: , Y: , Z: ). 3x Void Wood: A Legendary fishing item that can be found at the Keeper’s Altar. We recommend using rods with a high luck stat to make it easier to find this item.

A Legendary fishing item that can be found at the Keeper’s Altar. We recommend using rods with a high luck stat to make it easier to find this item. 1x Magic Thread: Magic Thread is a crafting item that can be acquired through treasure chest openings.

With the requirements fulfilled and the ingredients collected, you can complete the crafting process and add the Voyager to your angling implement collection.

About the Voyager Rod

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Voyager Rod is a special craftable fishing tool that offers a high luck stat and an infinite weight capacity. This combination of stats makes it among the most useful mid-game rods until you acquire options like the Seraphic Rod and Rod of the Depths.

Its statline is as follows:

Control: 0

0 Luck: 85%

85% Lure Speed: 25%

25% Max Capacity: Infinite

Infinite Resilience: 10%

It has two passive abilities: Fossilization and Orbital Cannon. Fossilization gives every fish you catch a chance to be fossilized, increasing its value at the Merchant. This ability also boosts your luck by 30% for two minutes. Note that the activation count resets instead of stacking when this ability triggers. The second ability, the Orbital Cannon, has the rod fire the cannon at the hooked fish to increase the fill-up speed of the progress bar.

Voyager Rod performs the best with Enchantments like Hasty, Abyssal, and Piercing to enhance its catching and mutation abilities.

FAQs

How do I get the Voyager Rod in Fisch?

The Voyager Rod can be crafted at the Ancient Isles at level 400 using three Opals, three Void Wood, one Magic Thread, and 30,000 C$.

What is the maximum weight capacity for the Voyager Rod in Fisch?

The maximum weight capacity for the Voyager Rod is infinite, which lets it catch species like the Megalodon.

Is the Voyager Rod free in Fisch?

Yes, the Voyager Rod can be crafted for free, demanding no Robux purchases from the player.

