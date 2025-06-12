How to use Mounts in Rope Battles

The introduction of Mounts has had a significant impact on the chaotic competitive experience of Rope Battles. They provide the rider with enhanced speed and a better height for lassoing opponents. Additionally, they are incredibly useful for making strategic retreats when one's health is low. The game currently features a couple of Mounts in the form of horses, but the list may grow with updates.

Ad

Here's everything to know about the obtainability and effectiveness of Mounts in Roblox Rope Battles.

Getting Mounts in Roblox Rope Battles

Tame wild horses to get a competitive edge (Image via Roblox)

Mounts are a game-changer in Rope Battles. They can be found in sheds, which usually appear at the edges of the map and at a distance from hazards like the poison pool and spike pit. You may find like-minded players trying to get hold of a horse, so be ready to battle them.

Ad

Trending

Getting a Mount is straightforward: approach the animal and wait for your avatar to climb and tame it. Use the default controls to move the animal while trying to string up enemies with your rope.

Mounts are invaluable in the game because they increase your mobility, helping you avoid the ropes of others and counterattack quickly. The added height gives you a clearer view of your surroundings and the potential threats. Moreover, all Mounts are unaffected by certain rope traps on the battlefield.

Ad

As of this writing, you cannot steal a Mount by lassoing its rider. The Mount returns to its shed if its rider is tied by a rope or eliminated.

Tips for using Mounts in Rope Battles

You aren't immune when using a Mount (Image via Roblox)

Although Mounts provide a definitive advantage, they don't make you invincible in Rope Battles. Instead, using a horse will make you an even bigger target, as others will prioritize trying to eliminate the rider and secure themselves. This is why some players avoid throwing caution to the wind and play it safe.

Ad

To maximize the effectiveness of a Mount and avoid being an easy target, remember these tips:

Move in circles : You'll be a much difficult target if you move around in circles. Another efficient strategy is to keep encircling an opponent, wait for them to make a mistake, and then capitalize on it.

: You'll be a much difficult target if you move around in circles. Another efficient strategy is to keep encircling an opponent, wait for them to make a mistake, and then capitalize on it. Stay away from groups : Avoid getting close to large groups of players battling chaotically on the map. You'll become a prime target for third-party interventions.

: Avoid getting close to large groups of players battling chaotically on the map. You'll become a prime target for third-party interventions. Challenge other riders : The biggest threats while using a Mount are other riders. Make sure to eliminate them before preying on those on foot.

: The biggest threats while using a Mount are other riders. Make sure to eliminate them before preying on those on foot. Use the best hazards to finish opponents: Due to the mobility provided by a Mount, you can quickly move from one part of the map to the other and use the best hazards. The train and poison pool do heavy damage, so consider journeying to the railway tracks or the pool after lassoing opponents.

Ad

While steering your steed, avoid running into cacti or rocks as these will damage your avatar instead of the horse.

Also check: How to get Infection Rope in Rope Battles

FAQs on Roblox Rope Battles

Is it possible to purchase horses?

At the time of writing, you cannot purchase horses in the game.

Do Mounts disappear after their rider is eliminated?

When a rider is eliminated, the Mounts do not disappear, but return to their shed.

Ad

How many players can use a single Mount?

A Mount can be utilized by a single player.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024