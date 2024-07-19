Hunter Era Codes (September 2024)

  • home icon
By Arpit Ram Gandhi
Modified Sep 03, 2024 09:56 GMT
Hunter Era Codes
Latest codes for Hunter Era (Image via Roblox)

Hunter Era codes provide free resources when redeemed in-game. In this Hunter x Hunter anime-themed title, Robloxians can become the greatest hunter or the most feared villain with the help of a vast arsenal of equipment and evolutions. They can also join dynamic communities, forge strategic alliances, and challenge other players to epic battles.

Leveling up in this game can be quite laborious and tiresome. Fortunately, Robloxians can utilize the codes provided below to acquire essential resources such as potions. Continue reading to learn how to redeem active codes in Hunter Era.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox game codes for Hunter Era. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

All Hunter Era Codes (Active)

Gameplay screenshot from Hunter Era (Image via Roblox)
Below is a list of all the active codes in Hunter Era. Players are encouraged to redeem these as soon as possible to ensure they don't miss out on free rewards.

List of Active Codes for Hunter Era

Code

Rewards

40klikes

10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins, and 10 Family Spins (Latest)

update3

15 Skill Spins, 15 Nen Color Spins, 15 Hatsu Spins, and 15 Family Spins

sorry4delay2

15 Skill Spins

feitan

10 Skill Spins and a Reset Stat

35klikes

10 All Spins

AmineGuyOnTop

5 All Spins

LabsEra

10 All Spins

howtfitagain

2 hours of x2 EXP

negativeexp

2 hours of x2 EXP

GenthruOp

2 hours of x2 EXP

Update2

10 All Spins

30klikes

10 All Spins

leorioop

Reset Stats

ReworkIslands

10 Nen Spins

25klikes

10 All Spins

srr4leveling

2 hours of x2 EXP

20klikes

10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins, and 10 Family Spins

update1

15 All Spins

hunterexam

1 Reset Stats

10klikes

10 All Spins

15kuMoon

10 All Spins

7klikes

1 Reset Stats

6klikes

5 spins for Nen, Family, Color, and Hatsu

FunzyLabs

10 Nen spins and Hatsu

Inactive Hunter Era Codes

Unfortunately, numerous Hunter Era codes have become obsolete. Should any of the active codes stop working or become expire, they will be featured below.

List of Inactive Codes for Hunter Era
5klikesFree Reward
4klikesFree Reward
3klikesFree Reward
sorry4delayFree Reward
sorry4shutdownFree Reward
UZUMAKIFree Reward
1klikesFree Reward
GAMEOPENFree Reward
RELEASEFree Reward
PimentaFree Reward
eduardokkkjFree Reward

How to redeem Hunter Era Codes

Redeem codes in Hunter Era (Image via Roblox)
To redeem codes in Roblox Hunter Era, follow these steps:

  • Launch Hunter Era and ensure you're connected to the server.
  • Upon joining the game, click M or the Menu button and then click on the Config button to access the code redemption window.
  • Copy and paste a working code into the "Code Here!" text box.
  • Click the Redeem option to activate the code and claim the free rewards.

Codes for Hunter Era and their importance

Active codes for Hunter Era can be redeemed for free items. The rewards can include XP Boosts, Spins, Stat Resets, and Nens that act as the in-game currency as well as other helpful items.

Hunter Era Code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshoot codes in Hunter Era (Image via Roblox)
If you enter a code and it doesn't work, a notification stating "Invalid Code" will appear beneath the code redemption window. This can also happen if the code is entered incorrectly. To prevent this issue, make sure to input codes accurately. It is recommended to copy and paste the codes directly from this article's active list to reduce the chance of errors.

Where to find more recent Hunter Era codes

Bookmark this page to find more codes for Hunter Era and stay updated on the latest Roblox news and updates. You can also follow the game developers' channel on YouTube, join their official Discord server, and/or become a member of their official Roblox group for more information.

FAQs on Hunter Era Codes

What is the latest Hunter Era code?

"40klikes" is the only latest active code in Hunter Era.

Are codes useful in Hunter Era?

Redeeming codes in Hunter Era is beneficial. They help you get valuable rewards without spending Robux or grinding.

When will new codes for Hunter Era be released?

Usually, new Roblox codes are released during a holiday, major updates, and certain in-game events. The same also applies to Hunter Era.

