Get ready to redeem the latest Onikami Legacy codes to become the greatest demon slayer corp member. This is a fighting game inspired by the popular anime, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. You will need to train to build up strength and then move on to the advanced stages, where you learn to use a sword. If you want to experience a variety of moves, you can redeem the codes for rerolls, which you can use to change your race or your family type.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Onikami Legacy. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Onikami Legacy are issued.

All Onikami Legacy codes (Active)

Start hunting demons (Image via Roblox)

At the moment, almost all codes are reroll codes, and none offer in-game cash. Here are the active codes:

List of active Onikami Legacy codes Codes Rewards !AdoptMe Family Reroll !1600LIKES Family Reroll !1500LIKES Family Reroll !NewRaceNewHistory Race Reset !CorteNovo Hair Reroll

Inactive Onikami Legacy codes

The creators of the game keep posting a lot of codes. As they stop working, we list them here to help you focus on the active ones:

List of inactive Onikami Legacy codes Codes Rewards !1200LIKES Free reward !250KVISITS Free reward !280KVISITS Free reward !2KFAVORITES Free reward !BIGUPDATE Free reward !GetMurata Free reward !GetPinkSword Free reward !HornAppearance Free reward !Kornao Free reward !Korninho Free reward !Money Free reward !NewFaceReality Free reward !NewLifeNewColors Free reward !NichirinColor Free reward !NichirinColor2 Free reward !NotRacist Free reward !OneEyed Free reward !PoopSword Free reward !ResetStyle Free reward !Shifre Free reward !SkinColor! Free reward !Smurf Free reward !SorryForTheShutdown Free reward !SorryForTheShutdown2 Free reward !SorryForTheShutdown3 Free reward !Thanks Free reward !ThanksAgain Free reward HairColor Free reward

How to redeem Onikami Legacy codes

Redeem your codes here (Image via Roblox)

This game requires you to do something different to redeem codes compared to other games on the platform. Here are the steps you can follow to redeem the codes in the game:

Start Roblox in a web browser like Google Chrome and log in. Use the desktop app or the mobile app to log in directly. Now, look for the game and click on the thumbnail to enter its home page. From here, you can launch the game. Wait for the avatar to be summoned outside the Otama Village. Click on the chat icon on the top left-hand side of the screen. In the tab, enter the code and hit the enter key. The reroll will immediately take effect, and you will be summoned outside the village again.

Why are codes important in Onikami Legacy?

The codes are important because they can be redeemed for various rerolls, like race, family, and hair. This will help you experiment with the various power types and adapt to the best style that suits your fighting style.

Onikami Legacy code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The codes need to have an exclamation mark at the beginning, as shown in the list above. If you miss it, the code will be added just as a chat item, and you will not redeem the code. You must also keep all lowercase and uppercase letters as they appear.

Where to find the latest codes in Onikami Legacy?

The game's private Discord server (Image via Discord)

You can follow the creators of the game, @Toyadev, on X. Here, they post new codes and the latest updates regarding the game. They also post codes on the home page of the game under the description section. Lastly, you may also join the game's private Discord server for these codes and other game information.

FAQs on Onikami Legacy Codes

Are there Onikami Legacy codes for free in-game cash?

No, all codes are for rerolls. You are given $150 at the beginning of the game that can be used to buy the old Nichirin Katana.

Can you use codes to change Haori in Onikami Legacy?

There are no Onikami Legacy codes for changing the Haori. You can talk to an NPC in the game to change it.

When are the next Onikami Legacy codes coming?

The developers will post new codes when the game receives a higher number of likes.

