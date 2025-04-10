Hunters Dungeons guide

Dungeons in Hunters are a central gameplay feature, being the main levels where you engage in combat. These levels are structured in a straightforward way, pitting you against waves of enemies before the final boss. Each Dungeon currently in the game is geared towards different levels of player progression, making them similar to milestones in your journey to be the ultimate Hunter.
Here’s everything you need to know about Dungeons in Hunters.
How Dungeons work in Hunters
Dungeons represent the primary game mode, where you face waves of enemies to prevail and earn rewards. These levels are set in a single arena, with each wave spawning after the previous one was cleared out. Once every horde of enemy mobs is defeated, you take on a boss that has a massive HP bar and a myriad of devastating attacks.
The stages in the game are catered towards players at different levels and Ranks to help them reach their respective goals. For instance, Singularity is the first Dungeon most players flock towards as it is recommended for Robloxians who are at level 1 and Rank F or higher.
As you level up, you become powerful enough to take on the tougher foe configurations of the more advanced Dungeons.
Players can repeat Dungeons as many times as they want to gather XP, crafting materials, and other rare loot. The stages can also serve as a good testing ground for new weapons, skills, and armor to help you gauge the effectiveness of a build.
List of Dungeons
As of this writing, the game features three Dungeons in total: Singularity, Goblin Caves, and Spider Caverns. Each of these has a recommended level range to indicate how strong you need to be to clear them. Singularity, as mentioned earlier, has a level 1 and Rank F recommendation for beginners and those who have recently undergone a Reawakening.
Goblin Caves is the intermediate level with a Rank C and level 20 recommendation. Players who have put in a few hours of grind can comfortably clear this dungeon and defeat the boss without any issues.
Lastly, Spider Caverns has a level recommendation of 40, with Rank B being the recommended Rank. This is currently the most challenging stage of the three, but by no means is it the final challenge of the game. Since you can climb up to Rank S and level 150, more Dungeons will most likely be added in the future to test your mettle.
FAQs
How to access Dungeons in Hunters
Dungeons can be accessed by hitting the Play button on the screen and choosing a level from the resulting menu.
How many Dungeons does Hunters feature?
As of this writing, the game features three Dungeons in total.
What is the recommended level and Rank for Spider Caverns in Hunters?
The recommended level and Rank for Spider Caverns are level 40 and Rank B.
