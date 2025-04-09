Hunters weapon type tier list

Hunters includes four distinct weapon types that you can acquire through randomized rolls. These include Swords, Greatswords, Daggers, and Staffs, all of which have differing stats and combat effectiveness. For newcomers, distinguishing the strength of each of these weapons can be difficult, which is why we’ve ranked them in an easy-to-read tier list.

Let’s take a look at our weapon type tier list and what makes certain types preferable over others.

Ranking weapon types in Hunters

Weapon selection screen (Image via Roblox)

The four Weapon Types in the table below have been arranged in the tiers S, A, B, and C. Here, the S-tier denotes the most effective class of Weapons, while the C-tier is home to the least effective one.

Tier Weapon Type S Staffs A Daggers (Dual Wield) B Swords, Daggers C Greatswords

Breaking down the tier list

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The best weapon type in the game is Staffs, which gives you access to ranged attacks that deal with enemies before they get close. Boasting the powerful Fireball and Heal skills, using a Staff is a surefire way to score easy kills and gather plenty of XP in the process.

Following close behind are the Daggers. More specifically, the A-tier is reserved for the dual-wield version of Daggers, which can only be acquired through premium rolls on the Limited Bundle. Daggers have a short range, and their damage per hit is not particularly high. That said, high attack speed and access to two of them at a time elevate them by an entire tier.

They get access to Execution and Dagger Slash, both of which emphasize the speedy nature of their attacks. Because of these traits, we have decided to place dual-wielded Daggers in the A-tier, while the regular Daggers are in the B-tier.

Sharing the spot in the B-tier with regular Daggers are Swords, the default Weapon archetype of the game. These are average across the board, featuring a decent Damage rating, medium attack speed, and serviceable DPS. They are fast enough not to be interrupted by enemy attacks, but slow enough to be outdone by other weapon types.

Their weapon skills include Barrage and Sword Thrust, which, befitting the weapon, are middle-of-the-road moves. They are reliable but achieve nothing special, landing them smack-dab in the middle of the tier list.

In the C-Tier are the Greatswords: the hefty slabs of metal that dish out a ton of damage with slow and weighty swings. Greatswords are not particularly bad per se; their damage per hit is usually the highest among the four Weapon Types.

That said, you may be interrupted by enemy attacks as you swing the bulky weapon around. This can hamper you at times. Because of this, they find a place on the bottom rung of the weapon types of this game.

FAQs

What is the best weapon type in Hunters?

The best weapon type in the game is Staffs, which can take care of enemies at long range.

How many weapon types does Hunters feature?

The game includes four weapon types: Staffs, Daggers, Greatswords, and Swords.

How to get weapons in Hunters

Weapons can be acquired by performing rolls using the Roll button near the bottom of the screen.

