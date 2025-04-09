Hunters weapons guide

Weapons in Hunters are the primary tools of combat and can be acquired by performing rolls. Each one in the game comes with a Damage rating, which determines how many hits it would take to defeat a particular enemy. Depending on your chosen weapon type, you can also unleash devastating skills that ravage the enemy forces, securing victory for you.

Here’s a complete overview of weapons in Hunters, giving you a basic idea of how they work and the different armament types found in the game.

An overview of weapons in Hunters

The Weapons menu (Image via Roblox)

In this game, weapons can primarily be acquired through RNG-reliant rolls, which means that most players will have a different combination of armaments. They can be used by pressing the Left Mouse Button, causing your avatar to perform a single attack. Since you will always be performing rolls in search of a better weapon, gauging the efficacy of a specific armament can be complex.

The game resolves this problem by offering a simple Damage rating, which can be viewed from the Inventory menu by highlighting a weapon. With the Damage rating, you can understand how well a weapon performs in combat. The higher the rating, the more an enemy’s HP is removed.

You can equip a weapon by accessing your Inventory, highlighting the weapon of choice, and pressing the Equip button. Since you will constantly be swapping equipment in this game, it’s important to note that weapon rarity doesn’t always correspond to better stats. Thus, consider looking at the weapon stat closely while swapping between different armaments.

Weapon types and skills

An in-game title (Image via Roblox)

While the Damage rating gives you a general overview of a weapon’s combat effectiveness, there are a few other things to consider. The first is the type of chosen weapon, which determines the attack speed and range. These two stats are not shown in-game – you need to get a feel of the weapons as you roam the overworld.

The game includes four weapon types: Swords, Daggers, Staves, and Greatswords. Swords are the standard weapon type with an average attack speed and range, making them the safest option. Greatswords, in contrast, have a higher Damage rating and range but a lower attack speed, making them suitable for Mighty Glacier-type playstyles.

Staves are strictly ranged weapons befitting a mage build, while Daggers are the fastest weapons in the game. The latter are special in that you can equip two of them at a time to compensate for their lack of range and relatively low Damage rating. Their DPS is quite high, owing to their quickness.

Each weapon type has a corresponding skill that can be equipped from the Inventory menu. Note that you cannot equip skills that are incompatible with your currently equipped weapon type, so you may want to read the skill description first. Skills can help deal plenty of damage or act as utility moves to help you during battle, making them an invaluable asset for all players.

FAQs

How to get weapons in Hunters

Weapons can be acquired randomly by performing Rolls in the hub world.

What are the different weapon types in Hunters?

There are four types of weapons in the game: Swords, Greatswords, Daggers, and Staves.

Is Hunters free to play?

Yes, you can play the game for free without mandatory Robux purchases.

