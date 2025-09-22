Hunty Zombie Endless Madness guide

The Endless Madness update for Hunty Zombie was released on September 19, 2025, introducing a new Weapon, game mode, Perks, and more. This content drop introduces the Endless mode, a mode where you test your mettle against a never-ending horde of zombies. Alongside these additions, the patch includes a myriad of gameplay changes and bug fixes as well.

Here’s a quick overview of everything added to the experience with the Endless Madness update.

Everything new in the Endless Madness update for Hunty Zombie

New Additions

Selecting the Endless mode (Image via Roblox)

The most significant introduction of this update is the Endless mode, which can be accessed from the play area. Enter one of the white beacons and click on the Choose Modes button to select the Endless mode. After that, you can pick the map and party preferences, and jump right into the fray with a never-ending supply of zombies.

A new Mythic-rarity Weapon has also been added: the Anchor. Since it belongs to the highest Weapon rarity, the Anchor is among the most elusive armaments in the game. It is also one of the most powerful, offering a strong moveset that cleaves through zombies with ease.

The update brings in two new Perks as well: Last Hope and Damage Shield. Last Hope is a Legendary Perk that creates an AoE lightning field around you. The lightning field briefly staggers the undead and damages them over time. In contrast, the Mythic Damage Shield boosts all teammates defensively while applying Haste to them. These are powerful Perks that you may want to grab through Perk Spins.

Lastly, the game has introduced new Achievements for you to work towards and claim rewards from. You can claim 12 new Achievements, all of which involve surviving a certain number of waves on specific maps. They can be viewed in-game by walking into the orange Achievements beacon in the hub area.

Gameplay changes

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

The following gameplay-related changes have been made with the Endless Madness update:

Increased the Nightmare Coin reward.

Added Trait Shop in Reroll.

Added Spectator Mode that activates if you have zero lives left.

Added a Hide button for Cosmetics.

This patch introduced bug fixes related to UI navigation and general gameplay, making the overall experience smoother and error-free.

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

When was the Endless Madness update added to Hunty Zombie?

The Endless Madness update was added to the experience on September 19, 2025.

Which new Weapon did the Endless Madness update add?

The Endless Madness update added the Achor weapon.

How do I access the Endless Mode in Hunty Zombie?

Walk into the white play area in the hub to open the Select menu, click on Choose Mode, and swap over to the Endless mode.

