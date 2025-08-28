Hunty Zombie Perks tier list

Hunty Zombie includes Perks that apply various passive effects to your character during combat. These effects radically change your playstyle, making them a core part of the gameplay experience. Considering how resource-intensive their process of acquisition can be, it's important to know which of them are worth keeping.

So, to help you gauge their in-game effectivenesses, we've ranked all Hunty Zombie Perks in this tier list. Feel free to refer to it if you need a quick look at the best Perks in the game.

Ranking all Perks in Hunty Zombie

S-Tier

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The S-Tier features Vampire, the best Perk in the game. Incidentally, it is currently the only Perk to feature three passive effects. None of the others comes close to matching its efficacy, making it effectively peerless. If you happen to acquire it, you will likely never need to switch from it.

Perk Rarity Ability Vampire Mythic Increased movement speed. Hits gain Lifesteal effect. Inflicts damage over time on enemies.

A-Tier

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

You’ll find Undead in the A-Tier, a great option that doesn't quite measure up to its S-Tier peer, but still manages to be quite effective. Since it is not nearly as difficult to acquire as the S-Tier entry, it might see more usage among the vast majority of the player base.

Unless you would like to try your luck for the Mythic Perk with regular or Lucky Spins, it will serve you perfectly well throughout your playthrough.

Perk Rarity Ability Undead Legendary Increased movement speed. Reduced skill cooldown.

B-Tier

The Perk selection screen (Image via Roblox)

In this tier, you will find Perks that will perform serviceably in most situations, but you will likely be left wanting more from them. While their performance is not particularly bad, they are not exceptional, either. If you happen to land on these, it may be worth considering rolling for their A- or S-Tier counterparts.

Perk Rarity Ability Critical Legendary Increased attack power for 60 seconds. Flame Epic Low damage over time effect on attacks.

C-Tier

Perk Spins can also be purchased with Robux (Image via Roblox)

The C-Tier entries are not suited for extended usage for mid- to late-game players. If you’re planning to reach the endgame, you’ll need to optimize your build, which is not possible with these Perks. That said, if you’re a beginner, they are better than having nothing at all. Switch out of them at the earliest, if possible.

Perk Rarity Ability Berserker Rare Increased attack power for 20 seconds. Healer Epic Slowly recover HP.

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

Which is the best Perk in Hunty Zombie?

Vampire is the best Perk for increasing your movement speed, applying Lifesteal effect to your hits, and inflicting damage over time on attacked enemies.

How do I get Perks in Hunty Zombie?

Perks can be obtained through Perk Spins in the Perks menu, accessible by pressing K in the lobby.

How do I earn Perk Spins?

You can buy one regular Perk Spin for 2,000 Cash or using Robux in the premium shop.

