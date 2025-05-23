Huzz RNG codes (May 2025)

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified May 23, 2025 11:19 GMT
Huzz RNG loading screen
Use the latest codes to get Gold and multiple Heavens Pot (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Huzz RNG codes offer rewards that help you roll for the best characters. At the beginning of this RNG game, you are labeled "Huzzless" but possess the ability to get new anime companions by simply pressing the Roll button. Utilizing Pots helps you improve your luck multiplier. Yet, crafting or buying such items requires Coins, which you must collect by completing quests.

Codes provide free Coins and Pots to help you avoid time-consuming quests and acquire the rarest characters quickly.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Huzz RNG codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Huzz RNG codes

youtube-cover
Roblox game codes for Huzz RNG are valid for a limited time. To avoid missing out on any rewards, use the featured active ones quickly.

List of active codes in Huzz RNG
CodeRewards
SORRY
1 Heavens Pot (latest)
TYFOR1MIL!
5000 Gold and 5 Heavens Pot
UPDATEFINALLY5000 Gold
MBALLFORDELAY
500 Gold and 1 Heavens Pot
Expired Huzz RNG codes

Below is the list of codes that are no longer working in the game:

List of inactive codes in Huzz RNG
CodeRewards
1MILLIONSOON!Free rewards
SORRYFORDELAYFree rewards
TYFOR5K!Free rewards
DISCORDPROFree rewards
TYFOR500K!Free rewards
TYFOR200K!Free rewards
TYFOR30K!Free rewards
SORRYFORTHEBUGSFree rewards
DISCORDGANGFree rewards
MBALLFree rewards
TYFOR1K!Free rewards
How to redeem Huzz RNG codes

The code redemption box is in the Settings menu (Image via Roblox)
Given that there are no prerequisites, players can follow these steps to immediately redeem the active codes:

  • Launch Huzz RNG on Roblox.
  • Press the icon with three parallel lines to open the Settings menu.
  • Click on the redemption box below the Codes heading.
  • Type a valid code into the blank text box.
  • Hit the Enter key on your keyboard to claim rewards.

Roblox Huzz RNG codes and their importance

Using a Heavens Pot significantly increases your luck multiplier (Image via Roblox)
Players can obtain useful items and currency by redeeming codes in Roblox Huzz RNG. The free Coins acquired from codes can be used to buy Pots from the Shop as well as craft them after speaking to the Blacksmith. Pots help increase a player's luck multiplier, ensuring that they get the best draws from the gacha.

Fortunately, codes also provide Heavens Pot, saving players from the repetitive task of crafting Pots. A Heavens Pot increases the luck multiplier to 10,000 for 30 seconds. So, you can make at least three Rolls and receive high-rarity characters.

Huzz RNG code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The &quot;Invalid or expired code!&quot; error in Huzz RNG (Image via Roblox)
An error is displayed in the top right corner of the screen when players try to redeem expired or incorrect codes in Huzz RNG. To avoid this, only use the featured active codes and double-check the spelling and capitalization for each entry. An alternative is to copy and paste codes directly into the game's redemption box before pressing the Enter key to claim rewards.

Where to find new Huzz RNG codes

You can keep track of codes by joining the official Huzz RNG Discord server, where new ones are revealed in the "announcements" channel alongside other game-related information.

FAQs on Huzz RNG codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Huzz RNG?

SORRY is the newest code for this RNG game, and it gives a free Heavens Pot.

Where can I use Coins obtained by redeeming Huzz RNG promo codes?

Coins acquired by utilizing codes can be used to purchase as well as craft Pots.

When are codes for Huzz RNG released?

The developers usually reveal new codes for Huzz RNG to celebrate updates, events, and milestones. Moreover, they might release freebies to reward players for their patience following a game shutdown.

About the author
Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

