Hot's RNG codes (April 2025)

Hot's RNG codes offer rewards that drastically improve your chances of getting high-rarity Auras. This Roblox simulation experience centers around rolling for the most appealing Auras, which are special cosmetic glows for your character. You have to keep testing your luck to get the perfect look. Fortunately, to increase your RNG luck, the developer often releases codes offering Eternal Potions, Magic Potions, and other important items.

This article features active and expired codes for Hot's RNG and provides a quick guide on how to redeem them.

Active Hot's RNG codes

Test your RNG luck in Hot's RNG (Image via Roblox)

The following list features all working codes for Hot's RNG:

List of active codes in Hot's RNG Code Rewards 500KVisits 3 Eternal Potion I, 10 Eternal Potion II, 1 Eternal Potion III TYfor1000Actives 50 Magic Potion sorry for late 2 Eternal Potion II

Expired Hot's RNG codes

Roblox codes for this RNG experience generally expire once newer ones providing similar or better rewards are released. The inactive codes can be found below:

List of inactive codes in Hot's RNG Code Rewards 400KVisits Free rewards 300KVisits Free rewards 200KVisits Free rewards 150KVisits Free rewards

How to redeem Roblox Hot's RNG codes

Redeem codes to get free items (Image via Roblox)

Accessing the redemption system is as simple as rolling for new Auras in Hot's RNG. Here are the steps you need to follow to activate codes:

Launch Hot's RNG on Roblox.

Press the Code button on the left side of the screen.

button on the left side of the screen. Type or paste an active code in the redemption box.

Click Enter to submit a code activation request.

If the redemption is successful, a "Code used" window will pop up on the right side of the game screen.

Hot's RNG codes and their importance

Use Eternal Potions to get the best Auras (Image via Roblox)

Eternal Potions and Magic Potions provided by codes enhance your chances of getting the rarest Auras in Hot's RNG. Magic Potions increase your luck multiplier by three times for two minutes. Meanwhile, Eternal Potions can be used just before a Roll to increase your luck substantially. These items are the best for boosting your odds of getting a high-rarity Aura.

Remember that you must have a certain number of Rolls before being able to use the Eternal Potions.

Hot's RNG code troubleshooting (how to fix)

Encountering the "Expired" or "Invalid" error messages is common when attempting to redeem codes in Hot's RNG. "Expired" indicates that the entered code is inactive, whereas the "Invalid" error could occur due to typos, improper capitalization, and extra spaces in the redemption box. Codes are case-sensitive, meaning they must be entered precisely before submitting an activation request.

The most reliable way to claim bonus rewards is to copy and paste codes into the game's text box, since it removes any chances of errors arising from incorrect letter casing and mistypes.

Where to find new Hot's RNG codes

Regularly check the Roblox page of Hot's RNG to never miss out on any codes. The developer lists them in the description section and often reveals the next milestone upon whose completion a new code would be released. Moreover, consider joining the Hot's RNG Discord server to stay updated on news and upcoming developments for the game.

FAQs on Hot's RNG codes

What rewards can be claimed by redeeming codes in Hot's RNG?

You can get Eternal Potions, Magic Potions, and other useful items by redeeming active codes for this Roblox experience.

How many times can a single code be redeemed in Hot's RNG?

Each code for Hot's RNG is available for a single use. The "Already used" message appears during multiple redemptions of an active code.

When will more codes for Hot's RNG be released?

Milestone completions and updates are typically the occasions when fresh codes are released for the game.

